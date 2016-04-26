8 Beauty Products with Floral Packaging to Make Your Vanity Bloom 

Erin Lukas
Apr 26, 2016

As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers. Now that spring is finally here, and more and more flowers continue to bloom, there’s no better way to embrace the season’s balmy sunny days than to treat yourself with a handful of new beauty products that will put some spring into your vanity along with the bouquets of flowers you’ve picked up for all of your vases. From Magnolia prints to lavender and rose-infused hair treatments, each of these floral packages make an excellent addition to your beauty arsenal this season. Read on for eight products guaranteed to make your spring beauty garden grow. 

Givenchy Beauty Le Rouge Lipstick in 306 Carmin Escapin 

Swipe on a few coats of this vibrant poppy red lipstick for a pout that's just as lovely as its magnolia printed case. 

Givenchy $38 SHOP NOW
Lollia Petite Treat Hand Creme Set

Why choose one flower when you can have a whole bouquet? Or in the case of this botanical printed hand cream set, a bottle to stash in your bag, desk, and gym bag so your hands stay soft and smooth wherever you may be. 

$45 SHOP NOW
Jo Malone Nasturtium & Clover Cologne 

No garden will ever look as chic as Jo Malone's emerald glass bottle that houses an equally addicting bright and refreshing clover and lemon fragrance. 

Jo Malone London $70 SHOP NOW
Philip Kingsley Geranium and Neroli Elasticizer Pre-Shampoo Treatment

Dry, broken strands are no match for Philip Kingsley’s pre-shampoo treatment for damaged hair. As an added bonus, Kingsley’s updated his award-winning formula just in time for spring by infusing it with geranium, rose, and lavender oil. 

$53 SHOP NOW
Clinique Lid Pop in Grape Pop

One swipe of your finger or brush against this daisy-printed eyeshadow pod provides a pretty wash of color on your lids for a naturally radiant look. 

Clinique $17 SHOP NOW
NEST Fragrances Citrine 

Encased in a bottle inspired by 18th century European botanical artwork, NEST’s citrus floral scent is just the refresh your vanity is in need of this spring.

NEST $68 SHOP NOW
AERIN Waterlily Sun Body Cream 

If you can't spend all of your spring days in a garden, applying AERIN's rich body lotion with waterlily and dewy greens notes all over is the next best thing. 

Aerin $58 SHOP NOW
Dior 5 Coleurs Glowing Gardens Eyeshadow Palette 

Almost too pretty to use, Dior's five shade, floral-stamped set of eyeshadows is spring in a palette. 

Dior $63 SHOP NOW

