8 Beauty Products with Floral Packaging to Make Your Vanity Bloom 

As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers. Now that spring is finally here, and more and more flowers continue to bloom, there’s no better way to embrace the season’s balmy sunny days than to treat yourself with a handful of new beauty products that will put some spring into your vanity along with the bouquets of flowers you’ve picked up for all of your vases. From Magnolia prints to lavender and rose-infused hair treatments, each of these floral packages make an excellent addition to your beauty arsenal this season. Read on for eight products guaranteed to make your spring beauty garden grow.