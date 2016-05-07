The 6 Beauty Products Chris Evans Can't Live Without

Matthew Brooks
InStyle Staff
May 07, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Onscreen, Chris Evans is larger-than-life in his superhero role in the Captain America franchise, but off-screen the 34-year-old Boston-area native likes to keep everything from getting dressed in the morning to his grooming routine “simple, classic, and clean.”

“I just like things to be easy in my everyday life,” he admitted in InStyle’s May 2016 issue. “I don’t even like shaving.” In lieu of flashy products, the actor and face of Gucci’s Guilty Eau fragrance relies on a streamlined set of drugstore classics that aren’t fancy, but women everywhere would agree do more than get the job done. Scroll down to find out the six essential products Evans can’t live without. 

1 of 6 Courtesy

Dove White Beauty Bar 

Dove $4/2 bars SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Braun Series 3 Shaver 

Braun $80 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion 

Cetaphil $10 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Old Spice Classic Deodorant 

Old Spice $3 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Chapstick Classic Original

Chapstick $1 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Tancho High-Grade Tique Stick 

Tancho $13 SHOP NOW

