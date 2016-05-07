The 6 Beauty Products Chris Evans Can't Live Without

Onscreen, Chris Evans is larger-than-life in his superhero role in the Captain America franchise, but off-screen the 34-year-old Boston-area native likes to keep everything from getting dressed in the morning to his grooming routine “simple, classic, and clean.”

“I just like things to be easy in my everyday life,” he admitted in InStyle’s May 2016 issue. “I don’t even like shaving.” In lieu of flashy products, the actor and face of Gucci’s Guilty Eau fragrance relies on a streamlined set of drugstore classics that aren’t fancy, but women everywhere would agree do more than get the job done. Scroll down to find out the six essential products Evans can’t live without.