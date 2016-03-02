Soak Away Stress with These 10 Skin-Softening Bath Products

We made it: The greater part of winter is finally behind us and balmier, sunnier days are (almost) here. Even though we're getting ready to close out the frigid season, our parched skin and Vitamin D withdrawals from lack of sunlight make it tough to lift our spirits. The solution? Warm baths. Scheduling in time to soak in the tub might seem like an extraneous task, but spending just 10 minutes sitting in foamy, bubbly water can get rid of what's left of your winter blues.

From natural aromatheraputic sea salts that relieve stress to fruity bubbles that will transport you to a beach scene, we've rounded up 10 luxurious baths to fill your tub up with to help you take make it to the first day of spring.