Soak Away Stress with These 10 Skin-Softening Bath Products

We made it: The greater part of winter is finally behind us and balmier, sunnier days are (almost) here. Even though we're getting ready to close out the frigid season, our parched skin and Vitamin D withdrawals from lack of sunlight make it tough to lift our spirits. The solution? Warm baths. Scheduling in time to soak in the tub might seem like an extraneous task, but spending just 10 minutes sitting in foamy, bubbly water can get rid of what's left of your winter blues.

From natural aromatheraputic sea salts that relieve stress to fruity bubbles that will transport you to a beach scene, we've rounded up 10 luxurious baths to fill your tub up with to help you take make it to the first day of spring.

Bamford Geranium Bath Oil 

In today's hurried living, finding time to take a bath is a splurge in itself. But Bamford’s moisturizing formula is also mood-boosting, making it completely irresistible. 

 $65; net-a-porter.com

Aveda Stress Fix Soaking Salts 

Soak away the day’s lingering stress by adding a few tablespoons of Aveda’s aromatic salts. Its trio of lavender, lavandin, and clary sage essences is known for its ability to relieve and release weightful feelings.

$42; nordstrom.com

Fig + Yarrow Floral Milk Bath 

With essential oils and a pleasant floral scent, this formula feels like a lovely escape. 

$32; figandyarrow.com

Tokyo Milk Bon Bon Bubbling Bath 

Fact: Sitting in a tub full of fluffy lily and vanilla scented bubbles will cure what’s left of the winter blues. 

$22; beautybar.com

Laura Mercier Fresh Fig Honey Bath 

If your skin is in need of some serious pampering look no further than this bath with moisturizing ingredients like fig, shea butter, and macadamia nut oil. Plus, sweet almond and oat proteins protect your body from seasonal damage. 

$45; nordstrom.com

Herbivore Botanicals Detox Dead Sea Bath Salts 

These all-natural bath salts will treat dehydrated winter-worn skin with some much needed moisture.

$18; herbivorebotanicals.com

The Honest Company Gentle Sweet Orange Vanilla Bubble Bath 

Closing your eyes and soaking in a citrus scented bubble bath is the key to forgetting that you actually live in a climate with sub-zero temperatures. 

$12; honest.com

Lush Cosmetics Milky Bath Bubble Bar 

At this point, your skin has probably reached peak seasonal dryness. This bubble bar crumbles under warm running water as you fill the tub and is packed with cococa butter, skimmed milk, and olive oil. These three ingredients are ultra nourishing so that when it’s time to lose a few layers, your skin is soft and smooth. 

$8; lushusa.com

Fresh Sake Bath 

Spend 10 minutes in Fresh’s sake bath to ease muscle tension from a hectic week. Add some of your favorite relaxation tunes and hit peak relaxation. 

$82; fresh.com

Pursoma Hot Tub Bath 

This bath doesn’t mess around. The moment you feel any oncoming seasonal cold symptoms like the sniffles or a dizzy head, pour these salts into a warm bath, hop in, and stir in the kit’s clay and ginger mixture to instantly decongest and rid your body of toxins. 

$36; pursomalife.com

