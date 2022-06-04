70-Year-Old Shoppers Are "Astonished" by This Wrinkle-Blurring Tinted Moisturizer
It takes just a glance at the most exciting new beauty releases to see that tinted balms are going strong. The Jones Road iteration has gone viral, Danessa Myricks' Blurring Balm Powder has spurred dozens of TikToks, and Kim Kardashian's makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, just launched his own take — but while each comes with a unique spin, on skin they read like pretty tints. And if you're after that look, shoppers in their 70s say it's hard to outshine Wet n Wild's Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator.
At $4 a tube, that's good news in a world largely lacking it. On Amazon, one septuagenarian said they were "astonished" at the tinted moisturizer's blurring effect, especially because other products in the category had left their wrinkles "more pronounced." The hydration — which comes from a mix of hyaluronic acid and squalane — doesn't feel greasy, they added, and the results are so glowing, it's entirely replaced their other foundations (something a different 70-year-old seconded).
A third 70-year-old wrote that the cruelty-free formula blended easily and gave a "decent" amount of coverage, and a fourth said it checked every box — especially compared to other foundations for older women, which they found too heavy. Even a 65-year-old with psoriasis said the Tinted Hydrator is so impressive, they wish they could give it more than five stars; the semi-matte coverage is buildable and "basically flawless," and they appreciated how it soothed their flaking skin.
Shop now: $4 (Originally $6); amazon.com and ulta.com
Its knack for not sinking into fine lines might be one reason the tinted moisturizer's already racked up more than 4,000 five-star ratings at Amazon and just over 200 at Ulta since launching in late 2021. At the latter retailer, a 42-year-old marveled at how it's replaced their full-coverage foundation habit. "My skin looks like skin — healthy [and] soft," they wrote of the formula. Even those with skin described as "mature, combination, [and] oily" were impressed: The glow lasted all day and looked supremely natural.
Per a different user in the "mature" demographic, it even outperformed $65 foundations. The only room for improvement is the product's middling shade range: It's available in just eight shades from Porcelain to Deep, so here's hoping the brand widens the line to match the at least 20 colors available in its other foundations. With reviewers dubbing the Tinted Hydrator a "hidden gem" and "little powerhouse" that cancels out redness with a thin layer, it's only fair that everyone should be able to try it.
Get the Wet n Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator for $4 at Amazon and $6 at Ulta.