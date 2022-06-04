70-Year-Old Shoppers Are "Astonished" by This Wrinkle-Blurring Tinted Moisturizer

At $4 a tube, that's good news in a world largely lacking it. On Amazon, one septuagenarian said they were "astonished" at the tinted moisturizer's blurring effect, especially because other products in the category had left their wrinkles "more pronounced." The hydration — which comes from a mix of hyaluronic acid and squalane — doesn't feel greasy, they added, and the results are so glowing, it's entirely replaced their other foundations (something a different 70-year-old seconded).