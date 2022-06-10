This Martha Stewart-Approved Contour Stick Is Like Etch A Sketch for Cheekbones

I'll be honest: When it comes to makeup, I'm not loyal. Testing hundreds of products a month has a way of making me feel like Up's Dug the dog surrounded by squirrels — so much to try, so little time. The two things I pledge allegiance to are specific brow and contour products since it's not easy to find ones that match my coloring. And ever since I pulled the plug on Westman Atelier's Face Trace Contour Stick, I've been astounded by the difference it makes.