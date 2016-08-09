Soak in This for 15 Minutes, Sleep Like a Baby 

I'm a very mentally active person. Maybe it's because I'm a New Yorker. Maybe it's because I have a lot of anxiety. I equate this to the "chicken vs. egg origin story." Not quite sure what came first, but here we are. I'm a highly-strung, tightly wound woman with a serious case of monkey brain.

More often than not, this mental hyper-activity rears its ugly head at the least convenient moments. Namely, when I'm trying to go to sleep. Right when I want to descend into slumber, my mind starts to churn. Should I take some responsibility for this? Yes, a mature person would do that. Will I? No.

Most of the time I spend my nights in a cycle of frustration that inevitably results in me acting like a total crankypants the next day. But, I'll let you in on a little secret: I have a bath that I soak in— and it practically makes me incapable of staying awake long enough to moisturize post-soak.

Enter Valentina's Home-Brewed Sweet Dreams Magickal Mineral Bath Salts ($4; valentinashomebrewed.com.) It's a very simple blend of natural sea salts, jasmine, sandalwood and vanilla essential oils. That's it. And it's not overly heady in the scent department, so if you don't love heavy smells, don't worry, you won't find this magic potion offensive. But, here's the thing— if you steep in this for 10 minutes, you'll feel yourself falling into the unbreakable gravitational pull of drowsiness. And it is so divine.

After my soak, I promptly put on PJs and then the rest I don't really remember. But in the best way possible. Just make sure your alarm is set before you take your bath, because I literaly did not wake up once after bathing. Looks like this cookie is gonna have a little less insomnia.