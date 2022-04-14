Ulta's Spring Beauty Haul Has 4,000+ Skincare, Makeup, and Hair Products for Up to 50% Off
Spring recently sprung, and with it, so did over 4000 deals on top-selling skincare, hair care, body care, and makeup products during Ulta's latest sale — but hurry, it's almost over.
Ulta's Spring Haul Event brings discounts of up to 50 percent off a range of big-name brands, including La Roche-Posay, Olay, and Hot Tools, to name a few.
Surprisingly, one of the best deals remains in stock: the L'Oréal Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum. With over 9,300 five-star ratings from Ulta shoppers, it's one of the most loved products the retailer carries — and for good reason. The fast-absorbing formula plumps and firms the skin to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles earning especially high remarks from mature users.
More popular anti-aging heroes can be found within the sale, including the No7 Restore and Renew Face and Neck Multi Action Cream. The firming cream reduces crepiness and sagging across delicate areas, while the inclusion of SPF 30 ensures the skin is protected against further sun damage.
And for those nervous about impending sandal season, make sure to pick up the Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel. Reviewers call it "effective and slightly disgusting," since it sheds any dead skin buildup on your feet in one fell swoop. The one-hour treatment is formulated with 16 natural extracts that exfoliate the skin to leave it soft and smooth.
Be sure to pursue the thousands of limited-time offers during Ulta's Spring Haul Event. No matter what you're in the market for, you're bound to find it among the pages of discounted products. Down below, we've hand-picked some of our favorites to help you get started.
Best Ulta Spring Haul Skincare Deals
- Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum, $24 (Originally $34)
- La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer UV SPF 30, $16 (Originally $20)
- CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion With SPF 30, $15 (Originally $19)
- Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer, $28 (Originally $40)
- Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream, $27 (Originally $34)
- CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum, $16 (Originally $20)
- RoC Retinol Correxion Capsules, $23 (Originally $33)
- Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask, $11 (Originally $16)
Best Ulta Spring Haul Hair Care Deals
- Hot Tools Professional Nano Ceramic 1¼-Inch Curling Iron, $46 (Originally $65)
- Batiste Original Dry Shampoo, $13 (Originally $19)
- Matrix Total Results Color Obsessed Shampoo, $10 (Originally $16)
- Marc Anthony Grow Long Caffeine Ginseng Rapid Grow Leave-In Conditioner, $7 (Originally $8)
- Not Your Mother's Curl Talk Frizz Control Sculpting Gel, $7 (Originally $9)
- Hask Argan Oil 5-in-1 Leave-In Spray, $7 (Originally $8)
Best Ulta Spring Haul Makeup Deals
- J.Cat Beauty Aquasurance Compact Foundation, $7 (Originally $15)
- Tarte Travel-Size Shape Tape Concealer, $8 (Originally $12)
- Makeup Revolution Forever Flawless Eyeshadow Palette, $9 (Originally $15)
- Essence Extreme Shine Volume Lipgloss, $3 (Originally $4)
- ColourPop Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Acid Tinted Moisturizer, $10 (Originally $14)
Best Ulta Spring Haul Body Care Deals
- Hempz Original Herbal Body Moisturizer, $14 (Originally $23)
- SheaMoisture Daily Hydration 100 Percent Virgin Coconut Oil Crème Sugar Scrub, $7 (Originally $11)
- Gigi at Home Beginner Waxing Starter Kit, $37 (Originally $50)
- The Good Patch Period Hemp-Infused Patch, $12 (Originally $16)
- Megababe Thigh Rescue, $11 (Originally $14)