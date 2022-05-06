This Pore-Blurring Primer Makes Foundation "Go on Like Silk," Reviewers Say
Thanks to Tula, you can now skip using skin-smoothing virtual filters; the brand's Brighten Up Smoothing Primer Gel virtually blurs imperfections in real life. The dermatologist-tested formula has improved the makeup application process of hundreds of reviewers who say the primer makes their foundation "go on like silk" and leaves skin appearing practically "flawless."
Unlike some other pore-blurring primers, this one is silicone-free, meaning it won't congest the skin or clog pores. Instead, a handful of nourishing ingredients are included: probiotic and yuzu fruit (an antioxidant high in vitamin C) extracts brighten dull areas, while willowherb soothes blemish-prone skin. In fact, plenty of reviewers with sensitive and acne-prone complexions commended the primer for not causing additional breakouts. Rather, the non-comedogenic formula ensures makeup lasts all day and leaves behind a refreshing, cooling effect that calms the skin pre-makeup.
Shop now: $34; tula.com
The brand says it ran the primer through user-tested trials (like it has with other products) to ensure its efficacy. After one use, 30 subjects unanimously agreed that their skin felt hydrated, while 96 percent said it also looked less irritated, according to Tula. Following a longer assessment conducted over the course of two weeks, 100 percent of the subjects claimed that the primer layers well underneath other makeup products and gripped them well enough to be considered a "game changer."
Unsurprisingly, Tula shoppers had similar praise. One person said they "immediately notice their pores disappear" once the primer is applied, while another said their face "feels like butter" after using it. And according to a third, the product pairs well with both liquid and powder foundations, leaving both types "looking beautiful" on the skin.
"I have never used a primer before so I really didn't know what all the fuss was about," wrote a separate reviewer. "This little package holds a lot of wow! My makeup has never gone on smoother."
"The only primer I will ever use from now on," a final user commented. "Most primers usually make me break out but not this one. My makeup stays on all day and a little bonus — it's cooling and feels like I am actually nourishing my skin."
The primer may not permanently solve your skin concerns, but it will definitely blur their appearance on days you want to look and feel your best. Add the customer-loved Smoothing Primer Gel to your collection for $34.