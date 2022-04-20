This Sunscreen Is the "Perfect Everyday Sunblock" for Beach Days, According to Shoppers
With the opportunity to fly off to faraway lands — or simply your local beach — on the horizon, there's no better time to start thinking about SPF. While finding a trusty sunscreen can be tricky, reviewers recommend the Tula Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen since it's a safe, no-fuss option that goes above and beyond most choices.
It's all about multi-use products these days, and the non-comedogenic, dermatologist-tested formula delivers a handful of benefits next to shielding the skin from constant sun exposure. It's infused with skincare ingredients that resist the harmful effects of pollution and blue light technology; probiotic extracts, pineapple, papaya, and ginger root deliver a smooth, even complexion and strengthen the skin barrier. The lightweight gel consistency absorbs into the skin quickly and adds a pearlescent shimmer across the face that "leaves you with a nice, natural glow," according to reviewers.
Shop now: $31–$36; tula.com and amazon.com
Incorporating sunscreen into a daily regimen can often feel like a hassle, which is why the brand's self-conducted study is worth highlighting. Over the course of two weeks, 33 users put the sunscreen to the test and the feedback was immensely positive: 96 percent agreed their skin was hydrated and soothed, 93 percent said the sunscreen didn't feel greasy during wear, while a near equal percentage claimed it didn't clog their pores and instead said their skin was glowing and healthy-looking. A second study found that 100 percent of users agreed the sunscreen did not leave a white cast after one use.
With over 2,000 five-star ratings, it's safe to say Tula shoppers agree the Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen is worth every penny. Many happily report that it doesn't pill underneath makeup, so long as you let it dry for several minutes, and leaves such a "wonderful glowing finish" that some even skip makeup altogether. One person declared it the "perfect everyday sunblock" for beach days: "I've been in Maui for three days now and I've had zero sunburns on my face or neck!"
Some shoppers also noticed drastic skin changes from long-term use: "I've been using this for over six months and it has been a game changer for my skin! It's so much brighter and balanced moisture-wise," wrote one, while a separate reviewer said they "wish they could soak their entire body" in the sunscreen and deemed it the "holy grail of all holy grails" since it doesn't break out their skin.
If you're looking for a low-hassle sunscreen that will play well with the rest of your products, give Tula's best-selling sunscreen a try. It's available on both the brand's website and Amazon.