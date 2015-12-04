10 Terrific Beauty Gifts That Are TSA-Approved

Erin Lukas
Dec 04, 2015 @ 6:00 pm

Finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list can be stressful to say the least. If you’re stumped, beauty products make a great choice because regardless of how much makeup someone wears, they’re a great way to add extra TLC into everyone’s routines.

Throw traveling for the holidays into the mix, and it’s a whole other story. TSA regulations can really crush the season’s spirit if your carefully thought out gifts don’t make it to boarding. However, there are great beauty products that come in TSA-approved packages so you won’t get you in trouble. Read on for ten gift ideas that will make it through security with you this holiday season.

Catbird Solid Perfume

If you’ve ever smelled any of Catbird’s candles, you’ll quickly understand why they have a cult following. As solid perfumes, they’re just as intoxicating. Not to mention, tin containers make applying the scent simple—anytime, anywhere.

($34 each; catbirdnyc.com)

Lush Cosmetics Godiva Shampoo Bar 

The minimalist on your list is in for a treat. A cleaning and conditioning shampoo bar cares for dry, processed locks in a single step that can be taken anywhere from the gym to a plane.

($12; lushusa.com)

Herbivore Mini Facial Oil Set 

Some lucky person on your list is going to have amazing skin, thanks to Herbivore’s travel-friendly facial oil trio that calms, hydrates, and enhances glow.

($49; herbivorebotanicals.com)

Elucx Relax Dead Sea Salt Bath Soak 

Unwinding with a relaxing soak in the tub during the holidays is the ultimate gift of luxury. Make everyone on your list’s next bath extra special by giving them an organic bath salt soak.

($24; urbanoutfitters.com)

Boscia Multi-Masking Medley 

Since skin’s needs change, so should the masks we use. Each mask in this set treats a different skin issue, so its recipient is covered for every complexion woe.

($18; boscia.com)

Diptyque Paris Mini Candle Set

What’s better than Diptyque’s signature scented candles? Three of them. 

($90; diptyqueparis.com)

Mullein & Sparrow Mini Blossom Body Oil Set 

These body oils’ packaging is so lovely it will be hard not to keep them for yourself. (We promise we won't tell.)

($30; mulleinandsparrow.com)

Karen Walker x Sephora Collection Amber Craft Beauty Brush Set + Stand 

Whatever the beauty routine of those on your gift list entails, they’re going to need the right brushes to execute it. Karen Walker’s tortoise shell and 24 karat gold plated brush set will stand chicly on a bathroom counter.

($125; sephora.com

NARS NARSissist Blush, Contour, and Lip Palette

Small but mighty, highlight, contour, and add a dash of color to lips all in one go thanks to Nars’s convenient palette of some of the brand’s most iconic, universally flattering shades.

($59; narscosmetics.com)

Amika Mighty Mini Downtown Styler 

Give the gift of sleek hair on the go with this purse and carry-on friendly flat iron that comes with an equally cool case.

($29; sephora.com)

