10 Terrific Beauty Gifts That Are TSA-Approved

Finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list can be stressful to say the least. If you’re stumped, beauty products make a great choice because regardless of how much makeup someone wears, they’re a great way to add extra TLC into everyone’s routines.

Throw traveling for the holidays into the mix, and it’s a whole other story. TSA regulations can really crush the season’s spirit if your carefully thought out gifts don’t make it to boarding. However, there are great beauty products that come in TSA-approved packages so you won’t get you in trouble. Read on for ten gift ideas that will make it through security with you this holiday season.