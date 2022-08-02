These 8 Just-Launched Skincare, Makeup, and Hair Products Are Already Trending on Amazon

If you've been using the same beauty products for years, it's time to switch up your routine. New brands are constantly emerging, and thanks to this secret Amazon beauty section, it's super easy to find up-and-coming skincare, makeup, and haircare products.

Amazon's Indie Beauty storefront includes a list of trending new products, starting at just $6. Below, check out all eight popular beauty products and give your medicine cabinet an upgrade for less than $50.

Shop Trending Beauty Products Under $50:

ESW Beauty The Pink Dream Moisturizing Raw Juice Mask

Formulated specifically for dry, rough skin, this sheet mask from ESW Beauty is made with soothing rose water, hydrating watermelon, and moisturizing grapefruit. The brand recommends using it as part of your nighttime routine. After you cleanse and tone your face, apply the mask and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes before removing it and massaging in the excess liquid.

Nagev Skin-Brightening Face Mask

Another face mask option to try is this cream one from Nagev, which focuses on brightening and tightening your skin. A few of the key ingredients in the vegan and cruelty-free product include kaolin clay for oil control, shea butter for moisture, and licorice root extract to brighten and smooth your complexion. It also contains bakuchiol, which is a plant-based alternative to retinol that reduces the appearance of wrinkles and pores.

One Knight Stand Vitamin C Repair Serum

You can also focus on brightening your skin with the One Knight Stand Vitamin C Repair Serum. In addition to vitamin C, which is known for its skin-illuminating and anti-aging effects, the formula also contains niacinamide to moisturize and protect your skin from environmental factors. Use the serum as the second step in your routine after cleansing and before applying a moisturizer.

Bhuman Bättre Powder Shampoo

Many gel-based shampoos are full of water, so a powder alternative gives you a more nutrient-packed hair-cleaning product. The Bhuman Bättre Powder Shampoo is made with organic coconut to strengthen your hair follicles and aloe to moisturize and hydrate your scalp. Sprinkle a thin layer of powder into your hand, mix it with a splash of water, and massage it into your scalp and hair before rinsing it out.

Izzy Zero Waste Mascara for Volume and Length

Not only is this Izzy Beauty mascara lengthening and volumizing, it's also completely sustainable. It comes in a reusable shipping package, and after using the tube of mascara for 90 days, you can send the tube back to the company for a refill. The product itself is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free, and it includes a wave-shaped brush to build up volume without clumping.

Franklin & Whitman Vitamin C Eye Serum

Also for the eye region, the Franklin & Whitman Vitamin C Eye Serum brightens the skin under your eyes and smooths out fine lines and wrinkles. A few key ingredients in the oil-like formula include vitamin C for brightness, chamomile oil to soothe skin, and squalene for hydration. It comes with a roll-on applicator, making it super easy to target the product just in the under-eye area.

Mani Bodycare Sanitizing and Moisturizing Hand Cream

In the world of COVID-19, a two-in-one hand sanitizer and cream is the gold standard. This sanitizing and moisturizing combo from Mani Bodycare will both clean your hands and leave them feeling silky smooth. The formula is alcohol-free and contains avocado oil and vitamins A, C, and E. It's the perfect multi-use product to keep in your purse.

Palma de Salus Hydrating Hand Sanitizing Serum

The Palma de Salus Hydrating Hand Sanitizing Serum is also trending on Amazon, but it's made with slightly different ingredients than the two-in-one product above. This formula contains 70 percent alcohol, in addition to natural oils, vitamins B and E, and hyaluronic acid, all of which work together to moisturize your hands and eliminate 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria. It comes in an 11-ounce bottle that would look great on the bathroom counter or in the kitchen.

