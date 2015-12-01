7 Time-Saving Beauty Products to Get You Through the Holiday Season

Erin Lukas
Dec 01, 2015

Looking at your calendar for this month is probably overwhelming, to say the least. On top of work deadlines and meetings, holiday parties and shopping are thrown into the mix. Squeezing in a few extra z’s becomes a priority, which often means cutting into your primping time and the unnecessary added stress that comes unrealistically trying to do it all without enough minutes in each day. You can however, speed up your morning routine without sacrificing the final look throughout this hectic season. The following seven products are convenient ways to streamline the steps it takes to get you out the door on time.

Vincent Longo Lip And Cheek Gel Stain in Baby Boo 

Ditch the effort that coincides with using tools by dabbing this rosy hue on the apples of your cheeks and your lips with your index finger. A natural flush and hint of color will make dull, fatigued skin look alive.

($24; dermstore.com)

Tatcha Pure: One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil

Cleanse, remove makeup, and condition dehydrated skin in one simple step. A cleansing oil is a routine streamliner that melts away even waterproof makeup without leaving oily residue or stripping skin of its natural moisture, like many regular cleansers are prone to do.

($48; barneys.com)

Elizabeth And James Nirvana Black Dry Shampoo 

If you had to choose between getting up to wash your hair or hitting snooze, we’re guessing you’d pick the latter (and so would we, every single time). A dry shampoo refreshes hair by adding volume, texture, and absorbing oils in just a few sprays. As a bonus time-saving feature, Elizabeth and James’s shampoo is lightly perfumed with Nirvana Black, a warm violet, sandalwood, and vanilla scent—convenient for when spritzing your favorite fragrance before heading out the door isn’t a priority.

($28; sephora.com)

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette 

This palette is a major multi-tasker. Swipe any of the shimmering shades on your cheeks to fake a radiant glow, and in the creases of your eyes to appear well-rested, despite a hectic holiday party schedule.

($58; nordstrom.com)

L’Oreal Paris Magic Skin Beautifier B.B. Cream Anti-Fatigue

In the winter, full coverage foundation can look cracked and cakey by exaggerating dry skin. A BB cream can clean up the mess by providing light to medium buildable coverage that also acts as a moisturizer to hydrate a weather worn complexion.

($11; walgreens.com)

Susan Posnick Colorcorrect Stick

Disguise tired eyes from late nights, and conceal imperfections without reaching for more than one product. Use the lighter end of this creamy pencil to brighten up dark, under-eye circles, and the darker end to cover up blemishes and discoloration for an awake, even skin tone.

($22; susanposnick.com

Vaseline Spray & Go Total Moisture Moisturizer 

You probably allot time for a shower, but not to wait for your skin to soak up thick moisturizing lotions post-wash. Vaseline’s spray moisturizer solves this dilemma by covering the entire dry area, and instantly absorbing into skin so you can get dressed without any ruining your outfit with greasy residue.

($6; walmart.com)

