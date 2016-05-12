These Products Will Make You Want to Air-Dry Every Single Day

Art By Elysia Berman
Victoria Moorhouse
May 12, 2016 @ 4:15 pm

Fact: I almost exclusively air-dry my hair.

It most definitely was a habit that formed in my childhood, and by that I mean, probably not understanding how to hold a hair brush and use a blow-dryer at the very same time. Sidebar, that’s way more difficult than it sounds, and I applaud my 11-year-old self for even trying.

But just because, on a regular basis, I air-dry, that doesn’t mean I go completely product-free. C’mon, we’ve already been through what I keep in my shower…

I enlist the help of styling products to make sure my hair dries to the best of its ability — i.e. not frizzy and totally out of control.

According to Judy McGuiness, a senior stylist at mizu salon in New York, you need to look for formulas that have “both moisture and hold,” which will help eliminate the frizz.

This is in edition to washing your hair with cool water and using a microfiber towel to squeeze dry instead of rubbing. FYI, McGuiness told us that could disrupt the outer layer of the hair shaft.

Ready to give air-drying a chance, save some electricity, and maybe 15 (or, who am I kidding, 30!) minutes from your routine? Try some of my favorites below. 

StriVectin Hair Max Volume Shampoo

The one bad part about air-drying? The fact that I definitely don't get as much volume as I could with a blowout. However, there is a work-around. While it's important to use a shampoo that imparts moisture to prevent frizz, I personally opt for shampoos that work to boost volume. I have fine hair, so it's something I need to be mindful of. StriVectin​'s new hair care formula, which is sulfate-free, works like a charm.

StriVectin Hair Max Volume Conditioner

Your hair-washing routine isn't complete without conditioner. Pair your volumizing shampoo with a conditioner that keeps body in mind, but also protects and strengthens... and feels luxe, obvi. 

Dove Regenerative Nourishment Serum in Oil

Oh, how lovely it would be to be immune from split ends. I do highlight my hair, so I'm always looking for products that style, but also provide nourishment and repair strands. This product not only gives a boost of moisture and strengthens the hair (bye bye, split ends!), but it makes it look super shiny and smooth. 

I apply one pump to my hands and then distribute through the lengths of my hair. 

Ouai Finishing Creme

This product actually is meant to be used in damp hair prior to a blow-dry, but I work a bit into my hair while it's still damp to smooth any fly-aways that are, let's face it, bound to pop up. I also use it to define my natural waves. 

While it's super creamy, it's easy to distribute through your hair and a little goes a very long way. And since it protect against heat, you can put it to work on those days you actually do feel like using the blow-dryer. What will Jen Atkin think of next?

John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Air-Dry Waves Styling Foam

This super light foaming styling product has air-drying in its name. Finally, right? This product is meant to enhance the look of your waves by defining and controlling them. So basically, less frizz and way more good hair days. I work it into slightly damp hair and let the, um, air... do the rest! 

