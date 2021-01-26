The Splurge

Sometimes beauty products come with a hefty price tag, and we're here to help you decide what's actually worth spending your money on. Every other week, we review the staples that live up to the hype.

I Get Why Eighth Day's $325 Serum Keeps Selling Out
It's the new status skincare product — and for good reason.
This Gorgeous Bottle Contains a Dry Texturizing Spray That Leaves My Hair Tousled, Not Crunchy
Effortless waves aren't free. They actually cost $53.
10 Luxury Beauty Gifts That Are Worth The Splurge
These presents are guaranteed hits.
This One Pencil Has Changed My Mind About Brown Eyeliner Forever
I've once again been proven wrong.
Hèrmes' $45 Nail Polish Is Worth It, and I Have the Photo Receipts
It's the Birkin of manicures.
Meet the Anti-Aging Microneedling Treatment That Requires Zero Downtime
And it's virtually painless.
Augustinus Bader's New Launches Are the Brand's Two Most-Requested Products
The Serum and The Eye Cream are destined for cult status, too.
COVID Messed Up All of My Vacation Plans, So Thank God This Candle Gives Me an Escape
A breath of fresh air — literally.
Why I Wear This $300 Tom Ford Perfume to Bed
This Is the Fluffy Robe of Bold Lipsticks
Want to Permanently Get Rid of Underarm Odor, Sweat, and Hair in Just One Day?
This Hair Spray Is Like a Makeup Setting Spray for Your Hair

This Luxury Hand Serum Gives My Lotion the Extra Oomph It Needs

After a year and change of over-the-top hand washing, this is necessary.

This Fluffy Towel Reminds Me of Hugging
The $296 Face Mask You’re Specifically Supposed to Use Every Three Days
I Reach For This Lifting Serum When I Want to Feel Fancy
This Balm Instantly Made My Skin Feel Softer Than a Baby's Behind
This Retinol Serum Doesn't Make My Skin Burn and Tingle
I Hate That I Love This $165 Body Cream
This Multipurpose Cleanser Gives Me Bouncy, Shampoo Commercial Hair After Every Wash
This Victoria Beckham Beauty '90s-Inspired Lip Color Makes Me Excited to Wear Lipstick Again
I'm Obsessed With This Long-Lasting Lipstick That Actually Stays on All Day
This Highlighter-Serum Hybrid Saves My Skin When I Have to Turn On My Zoom Video
This At-Home Face Peel Makes My Skin Instantly Glowy
Hourglass' New Lengthening Mascara Is Like Lash Extensions in a Tube
This Anti-Aging Moisturizer Feels Like Silk on My Skin
This is Hands Down The Best Chemical Exfoliant for People With Sensitive Skin
This Clean Beauty Brand's Concealer Makes You Dewy in All the Right Places
This Is the Absolute Best Sunscreen for Wearing Under Makeup
This Natural Clay Mask Unclogs My Pores Without Making My Face Feel Tight
I've Worn This Moisturizing Lipstick Almost Every Day for the Past Year
This Eyeshadow Is My Secret to Creating a Smoky Eye in One Step
