Take It From a Picky Beauty Editor: This Depuffing Tool Is the Rolls Royce of Face Rollers

The most invigorating part of my morning routine comes after I've washed my face and applied toner, when I go into my fridge and reach for my Hot Mess Ice Roller. As the cool aluminum touches my skin I am jolted awake — almost like jumping into an ice-cold plunge pool.

There are innumerable face rollers on the market and I've tried dozens of them, but The Skinny Confidential's is truly the luxe Rolls Royce of them all. But the top (fridge) shelf-worthy quality comes at a relatively expensive price of $69. But if you were ever going to get on board, now is the time, because InStyle readers get 15 percent off the Hot Mess Ice Roller with code INSTYLE15.

This roller is particularly effective for a few reasons. The first, and arguably most important, is that it stays so cold for so long. I have tried keeping a jade roller in my fridge before but found that after one full rotation of the roller it felt warm again. I can't tell you exactly how long TSC's Ice Roller stays cold, but I can tell you it lasts for my entire five-minute face rolling routine and has never gone room temperature on me. The second feature I love is the wheel's wider-than-average width, which helps cover ground quickly. And finally, I love the tool's heftiness; since I bought it a year ago, I've never felt that it's going to break or come loose.

I reach for this face roller every morning, and in addition to freeing me of any lingering morning grogginess, The Skinny Confidential Ice Roller massages my face and I think I can actually feel it get the blood flowing. After a few minutes of use, my face is less puffy, my eyes look more awake, and my pores look smaller.

I am far from being the only fan of this roller. The Hot Mess Ice Roller has sold out three times this year according to the brand, and TikTok personality Tinx once wrote on Instagram that she's "addicted" to it. It's also amassed nearly 400 perfect reviews with shoppers concurring, "this little guy is 100 percent worth the hype and the price tag." Another reviewer wrote, "don't even bother with the other ones on the market — I did and this is by far the best out there."

Even at full price, it's definitely worth the investment — but you can get it for less with an exclusive InStyle discount. Head to The Skinny Confidential to nab the Ice Roller for 15 percent off with code INSTYLE15.