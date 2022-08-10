Take It From a Picky Beauty Editor: This Depuffing Tool Is the Rolls Royce of Face Rollers

And InStyle readers get an exclusive 15 percent off. 

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 10, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Take It From a Picky Beauty Editor: This Depuffing Tool Is the Rolls Royce of Face Rollers
Photo: The Skinny Confidential

The most invigorating part of my morning routine comes after I've washed my face and applied toner, when I go into my fridge and reach for my Hot Mess Ice Roller. As the cool aluminum touches my skin I am jolted awake — almost like jumping into an ice-cold plunge pool.

There are innumerable face rollers on the market and I've tried dozens of them, but The Skinny Confidential's is truly the luxe Rolls Royce of them all. But the top (fridge) shelf-worthy quality comes at a relatively expensive price of $69. But if you were ever going to get on board, now is the time, because InStyle readers get 15 percent off the Hot Mess Ice Roller with code INSTYLE15.

Hot Mess Ice Roller
Courtesy

Shop now: $59 with code INSTYLE15 (Originally $69); shopskinnyconfidential.com

This roller is particularly effective for a few reasons. The first, and arguably most important, is that it stays so cold for so long. I have tried keeping a jade roller in my fridge before but found that after one full rotation of the roller it felt warm again. I can't tell you exactly how long TSC's Ice Roller stays cold, but I can tell you it lasts for my entire five-minute face rolling routine and has never gone room temperature on me. The second feature I love is the wheel's wider-than-average width, which helps cover ground quickly. And finally, I love the tool's heftiness; since I bought it a year ago, I've never felt that it's going to break or come loose.

I reach for this face roller every morning, and in addition to freeing me of any lingering morning grogginess, The Skinny Confidential Ice Roller massages my face and I think I can actually feel it get the blood flowing. After a few minutes of use, my face is less puffy, my eyes look more awake, and my pores look smaller.

I am far from being the only fan of this roller. The Hot Mess Ice Roller has sold out three times this year according to the brand, and TikTok personality Tinx once wrote on Instagram that she's "addicted" to it. It's also amassed nearly 400 perfect reviews with shoppers concurring, "this little guy is 100 percent worth the hype and the price tag." Another reviewer wrote, "don't even bother with the other ones on the market — I did and this is by far the best out there."

Even at full price, it's definitely worth the investment — but you can get it for less with an exclusive InStyle discount. Head to The Skinny Confidential to nab the Ice Roller for 15 percent off with code INSTYLE15.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Peace Out Skincare Discount Code
Shoppers Say These Anti-Aging Products Make a "Big Difference" on Wrinkles, and They're on Sale for' InStyle' Readers
Drybar Blow-Dry Brush Sale
I Finally Got My Hands on Drybar's Blow-Dry Brush — and I Can Confirm It's Worth the Hype
Ella Paradis Exlcusive Vibrator Discount
This Kourtney Kardashian-Approved Vibrator Is $60 for 'InStyle' Readers Only
Circcell Eye Cream
I've Tried Countless Eye Creams, and This Luxury Formula Makes My Skin Softer Than Ever
According to Shoppers, This "Airy" Moisturizer Makes Their Skin Feel "Like Butter"
This Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Approved Cream Makes Shoppers Look "Five Years Younger" Overnight
Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, but This Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand Is on Sale for InStyle Readers Right Now
Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, but This Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand Is on Sale for 'InStyle' Readers Now
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Last-Minute Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Last-Minute Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart
Jennifer Aniston NuFace
The Face-Lifting Tool Used by Jennifer Aniston Is on Sale Again — and Even Cheaper Than It Was on Prime Day
This Supermodel-Approved Hydrating Sunscreen Tint Is on Sale — Along With Countless Editor Favorites
This Supermodel-Approved Hydrating Sunscreen Tint Is on Sale — Along With a Myriad of Editor Favorites
Dermaplaning Tool
The 6 Best At-Home Dermaplaning Tools for Smooth, Fuzz-Free Skin
Three Ships Beauty Sitewide Sale
Shoppers in Their 60s Swear by This Anti-Aging Serum That's on Sale With a Secret Code
Revlon One-Step Dryer
63-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Hot Styling Brush Dries Hair in Just 10 Minutes — and It's on Sale for $40
Eye Cream Connoisseurs Say This One De-Puffs Bags "Almost Instantly" — and It's 40% Off
Eye Cream Connoisseurs Say This One De-Puffs Bags "Almost Instantly" — and It's 40% Off
Epicuren Celeb Skincare Sale
Prime Day Is Over, but the Beauty Brand Beloved by Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, and Kim Kardashian Is Still on Sale
Dime Super Firm Serum
People "Immediately Feel a Tightening Sensation" After Using This Peptide-Rich Firming Serum
Hanky Panky Thongs Prime Day Deal
The Sexy, Stretchy Underwear Jennifer Aniston and I Both Wear Is Still 35% Off at Amazon