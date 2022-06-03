Scarlett Johansson's New Skincare Line Features a Gentle Cleanser That Soothes Skin While Removing Makeup

The Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser by Scarlett Johansson's new skincare line, The Outset, is everything I've ever wanted from a face wash. It's a micellar cleanser, so it removes all of my makeup so well, I even ran a cotton pad over my face after washing and it came up clean. Full disclosure: I purposefully stay away from waterproof mascaras, so I can't be the judge on its makeup-removing power there.