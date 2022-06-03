Scarlett Johansson's New Skincare Line Features a Gentle Cleanser That Soothes Skin While Removing Makeup
One of the privileges of being a beauty writer is the opportunity to test new, innovative skincare brands and releases from legacy lines that make big promises to see if they truly deliver. It's precisely how I discovered my new favorite eye cream for dark circles, and now a cleanser that finally meets all of my needs.
The Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser by Scarlett Johansson's new skincare line, The Outset, is everything I've ever wanted from a face wash. It's a micellar cleanser, so it removes all of my makeup so well, I even ran a cotton pad over my face after washing and it came up clean. Full disclosure: I purposefully stay away from waterproof mascaras, so I can't be the judge on its makeup-removing power there.
The cleanser is fragrance-, sulfate-, and silicone-free, so my skin never feels tight or dry after cleansing. Plus, it's infused with what the brand calls a Hyaluroset Complex, a "botanical alternative to hyaluronic acid that nourishes, plumps, and smooths," which my typically finicky and hyper-sensitive skin totally agreed with.
Shop now: $32; theoutset.com
As a result of using a prescription-strength retinol, I deal with regular dry patches and overall dehydration issues, so I was thrilled to note that, although this cleanser is designed to dissolve excess oil, my skin never feels or looks stripped. The cleanser is also packed with a seven amino acid blend to fight the effects of free radicals, pollution, and aging, plus, it contains lemon, orange, avocado, and grape extracts for additional hydration, nourishment, and protection.
The gel-like cleanser felt instantly cooling on my fingertips and had a soothing effect when applied on my face. And a little goes a long way, so the 5-ounce bottle will certainly last me a few months.
There are over 100 five-star reviews on the cleanser so far, with shoppers calling it their "new go-to" and many praising the results so much, they want to try the rest of The Outset's products. Another wrote that the "smooth, light formula" works "exceptionally well" and that their sensitive skin appreciates the fragrance-free formulation.
A third shopper shared that they're "so happy" they tried this cleanser because it's "gentle but very effective" at taking makeup off. They shared that their "sensitive skin loves that it's not drying" and it doesn't burn their skin or eyes, but instead, "feels lovely afterwards."Cleanse your face and wash away makeup without stripping your skin with The Outset's Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser's impressively clean formula.