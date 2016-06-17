Take This Quiz to Find the Best ATM-Friendly Beauty Buys

By surveying over 100 beauty pros, we've created the ultimate shoppinglist in our annual Best Beauty Buys. We understand, however, that withpicks in 183 product categories, narrowing down the ideal options for youmight feel a bit overwhelming. That's why we whipped up this quiz tospotlight the $25-and-under set. In less than two minutes, you'll discoverone of four curated kits filled with ATM-friendly winners sure to amp upyour arsenal. If we opened your bathroom cabinet, we'd see...A. At least ten lipsticks in varying shades of pinkB. More skin care than you¹d find at your dermatologist's officeC. Eyeliner in every color of the rainbowD. Practically empty drawers What's your beauty motto?A. Go big or go homeB. To thine own self be trueC. I'll try anything onceD. Less is more Where is your favorite beauty escape?A. A blow-dry barB. My aesthetician's table, to get my skin glowingC. Sephora and Ulta, to test the latest productsD. The Container Store, to buy storage to streamline my stash What do you consider your greatest beauty accomplishment?A. Creating the perfect cat eye in a single flickB. Getting your skin in such great shape that you don¹t mind going makeupfreeC. Making strobing a thing - before it was a thingD. Editing your stash down to the basics If you got mostly A's...The Glamour Addict: Red lip? Check. Ultra-voluminous hair? Check. You wereborn in the spotlight and love to express yourself through makeup.The Kit: Lock in that post-blowout volume with L'Oreal Paris Elnett SatinHairspray ($15; l'orealparisusa.com). EcoTools' Angled Kabuki Brush($10;ecotools.com) fits perfectly in the crux of cheekbones for no-fusscontouring. Kat Von D's fine-tipped Tattoo Liner ($19; sephora.com) makesfor the perfect cat eye every time, and stays in place all day (untilyou're ready to remove it by way of a Neutrogena Towelette, $6/25 wipes;neutrogena.com). If you got mostly B's...The No-Makeup Makeup Master: You love a natural, #wokeuplikethis look,even it if takes an arsenal of products to get there IRL.The Kit: Slough off dead cells with First Aid Beauty's Facial RadiancePolish ($24; sephora.com) to reveal a brighter complexion. Neutrogena¹ssalicylic acid-infused On-the-Spot treatment ($7; neutrogena.com) quellsBreakouts, while a thin layer of L'Oreal Paris' True Match Foundation ($8;l'orealparisusa.com) evens discoloration without sacrificing luminosity.For your hair, a misting of Klorane Dry Shampoo ($20; klorane.com) notonly soaks up excess oils, but leaves strands with a perfectly imperfecttousled texture. If you got mostly C's...The Explorer: You're not one to pass up trying a new product or protechnique, no matter how out-of-the-box it may be.The Kit: Available in punchy hues like orange and green, NYX's MatteLipsticks ($5 each; nyxcosmetics.com) make for a wallet-friendly way toexpand your repertoire; Urban Decay's 24/7 Eyeliner ($20; urbandecay.com)in shades like white and lemon offer the same for your liner game. Andwhen it comes to your hair, you can satisfy your inner adventuress byshifting your strands a shade or two with Clairol's Nice n Easy Color Kit($8; clairol.com). If you got mostly D's...The Careful Curator: You're a minimalist to your core: You keep atightly-edited pack of basics with proven performance.Your Kit: Slow signs of aging by applying Neutrogena's retinol-based RapidRepair Wrinkle Serum ($22; neutrogena.com) nightly. In the AM,CeraVe'scult-favorite Hydrating Cleanser ($12; drugstore.com) refreshesskin without stripping away natural oils. L'Oreal Paris' famouslybudge-proof Voluminous Original Mascara ($8; l'orealparisusa.com) addsoomph to lashes with minimal swiping. A few dabs of Stila ConvertibleCream Color ($25; stilacosmetics.com) leaves cheeks (and lids and lips)with a rosy glow that lasts.