Subscription Boxes You Didn't Know Existed

Everyone knows about Birchbox and FabFitFun, but there's an entire world of subscription boxes out there just waiting to be delivered to your doorstep. For example, there's one that sends you curated designer panties, one that sends you all-natural tampons, one that sends a selection of sheet masks, and plenty more. We’re highlighting the aforementioned, and some others you probably aren’t familiar with, as well.

RELATED: Birchbox Launches a Makeup Line You Can Actually Wear to the Gym

Never again will you wander around the house, scavenging for tampons in every crevice of our purse and bathroom cabinets. This subscription box is pretty genius because not only does it deliver 100 percent cotton, biodegradable tampons to your door every month, you get to customize your subscription based on your personal flow. Choose how many light, regular, and super tampons you want (18 per box), how many boxes you want, and how often you want the shipments sent.

Cost: $10 per box, or $18 for two boxes

Beauteque is an Asian beauty commerce site. In addition to selling products from across the world, they also have a subscription box that sends you an assortment of face masks. Every box contains about 10 masks, including sheet masks, wash off masks, hand masks, eye masks, and others. If you’re a mask junkie, this is a great way to sample new products and get your fix.

Cost: $15 per month

RELATED: Special Delivery! A Guide to Online Beauty Box Clubs

Spoil yourself — and whoever gets to see you in your knickers — with this designer underwear subscription box. When you sign up, it walks you through an easy quiz to help you determine which style you like, what colors you prefer, and what brands you usually buy. We like this one because it gives you the option to view your underwear before it’s actually sent, allowing you to swap it out if it’s not what you want. Each shipment comes with one designer pair of underwear.

Cost: $19.95 a month

Maybe you’re a compete cocktail novice, but want to get into the world of making drinks. Or maybe you’re a pro and you want to discover new recipes. Either way, Shaker & Spoon is a pretty sweet deal. They send you all the fresh ingredients — including bitters, syrups, herbs and fruit – that you need to make three unique cocktails. You supply the liquor yourself, which is often called for in each of the recipes.

Cost: $50 a month

RELATED: The 11 Best Food Subscription Boxes (That Make Awesome Last Minute Gifts)

This is the same idea as Shaker & Spoon, only you’re supplied with ingredients for entire meals. Hello Fresh is a collaborative with chef, Jamie Oliver. There are three boxes to choose from: veggie, classic, and family. From there, you can choose how many meals you want delivered in each box (3, 4, or 5) and how many people you want the meals to serve (2 or 4). This is a weekly subscription, so it would essentially either replace or complement your current grocery store list. The best part is that you don’t have to buy anything extra for the meals – it’s all included in your box. The cost for each meal varies between $8 and $10. Would you give it a shot?

Cost: Starts at $59 per box.

This is a fun one for skin-care junkies and for those who like to stay on top of all the latest scientific beauty innovations. Members are not only able to sample not-yet-released products in their box, but will receive 50 percent off the products once they do launch. That gives you access to stuff before everyone else and a discount to top it all off. As for the box itself, it's estimated value is between $50 and $200 and contains a 30-day supply of each product. It ships every one to two months.

Cost: $19.95 per box