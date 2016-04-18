Stop and Smell the Roses with These 8 Rose-Infused Beauty Products 

Juliet may have been talking about Romeo being a member of her family's rivals when she said “That which we call a rose by any other name would be just as sweet,” but when it comes to florals as ingredients in beauty products, nothing quite compares to roses. Aside from its intoxicating scent, the flower has a long list of skin care and hair benefits that cater that target a number of needs including, hydration, dullness, redness, and limp, lifeless strands.  Perhaps the biggest benefit is that unlike a bouquet, rose-infused beauty products are wilt-free. The following products are eight ways you can make stopping and smelling the roses part of your regular beauty routine. 

Herbivore Botanicals Rose Lip Butter 

This all-natural formula of shea butter and essential oils keeps lips soft and smooth, all with a pleasant rose scent. 

Sisley Paris Black Rose Cream Mask 

Signs of aging and fatique are no match for this mask packed with rose and Magnolia oils. Both ingredients work in just 15 minutes to make your face and neck firmer, plumper, and radiant.  

Chantecaille Rose Eye Makeup Remover 

Sometimes stubborn waterproof eyeliner and mascara won't completely come off at night until you've made your eyes red and swollen from rubbing at them. Since rose's soothing properties is one of the floral's major beauty benefits, Chantecaille's rose-based makeup remover will keep the delicate eye area calm and bright as its removes all traces of makeup from the day. 

REN Skincare Moroccan Rose Otto Bath Oil 

Treat yourself to a relaxing bath that will also benefit worn skin. This moisturizing oil's main ingredient Morrocan Rose Otto Oil, is known not only as a powerful hydrator, but also for its scent's ability to relive stress. 

Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Face Serum 

Suitable for all skin types, this rosewater and antioxidant infused serum quickly absorbs into the skin to instantly hydrate it and keeps it from wilting all day long. 

Lano Lanolips Rose Hand Cream 

This Australian cult favorite brand’s hand cream is one of the most nourishing ones out there thanks to its star ingredient lanolin, which mimics human skin oils. Paired with an intoxicating rose fragrance, what’s not to love? 

Rose doesn't just moisturize your skin, it also keeps hair from drying out too. Spritz Christophe Robin's mist onto strands to pump up your mane's volume and hydration. Even better, it acts as a natural remedy for fading hair color. 

