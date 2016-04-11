Everything You Need for an Affordable, At-Home Spa Day

Erin Lukas
Apr 11, 2016 @ 7:30 pm

When life is at its most stressful, running away to a tropical island and going off the grid sounds like the ultimate solution. The next best thing: Treating yourself to a relaxing day at the most luxurious spa in your vicinity. If your wallet couldn’t handle the one-way ticket to paradise, though, chances are it can't manage 4-star pampering either. The spa you visit might just have to be your own bathroom.

Luckily, drugstore aisles offer every beauty product you could possibly need to fake the experience. And one thing you have that a fancy spa is lacking? A DVR’s worth of Real Housewives episodes that will pair well with all the masking you’re about to do. So turn off your phone and pamper the week's stress away with these affordable finds.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Mayfair Soap Foundry Sea Lily Jasmine Body Wash & Bubble Bath 

A bubble bath is a foolproof way to guarantee you'll float away into relaxation. Pour this luxurious, sweetly scented product into your tub to help forget the week's stresses. 

2 of 8 Courtesy

Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover 

When the going gets rough, cuticles often end up a victim of the stress. If you've chewed yours away or simply haven't had time to squeeze in a manicure, your at-home spa day is your opportunity to remedy the situation. Apply this cream to loosen up excess cuticles, and rinse it away with soapy water. Your nails will look neater and healthier instantly. 

3 of 8 Courtesy

OPI Natural Nail Strengthener 

If you're a manicure addict and the regular removal of gel or acrylic nails has left your actual nails weak and brittle, a quick fix is to apply two generous coats of a strengthener. Since your spa day is just as much a mental detox as it is a beauty one, we suggest painting this on while catching up on your Netflix queue. 

4 of 8 Courtesy

J.R. Watkins Naturals Apothecary Sugar And Shea Grapefruit Body Scrub 

Chances are if you often hit snooze on a weekday, you're not going to have the time to properly exfoliate. An at-home spa day is the perfect opportunity to give dry, flaky skin some much-needed TLC. This natural body scrub sloughs off dead skin without over-stripping. 

5 of 8 Courtesy

Bioré Deep Cleansing Pore Strips

Whether or not you want to admit it, there's something oddly gratifying about pulling off a blackhead strip and seeing all the gunk you just unclogged from your pores. This drugstore staple removes dirt and oil buildup from your pores and prevents future blackheads from forming. 

6 of 8 Courtesy

Freeman Charcoal & Black Sugar Polishing Mask 

A day of beauty R&R is a great detox for your mind, but be sure to include a mask as part of your pampering to deeply cleanse your complexion. Freeman's charcoal-based version lifts away the impurities, dirt, and oil that are common causes of breakouts. 

 

7 of 8 Courtesy

OGX Hydrating Intensive Moisture Mask

Whether your hair is dry from color damage or heat styling, a nourshing macademia oil-infused mask is just the cure for your brittle tresses. Leave it on for 3 to 5 minutes after shampooing to moisturize and mend stressed strands. 

8 of 8 Courtesy

PediSpa Gentle Exfoliating Foot Mask

PSA: We're in the home stretch to sandal season. Chances are winter has left your feet in less than stellar shape and nowhere near ready to be seen by the rest of the world. PediSpa's exfoliating foot mask whips feet back into shape by softening and smoothing skin while peeling away callus buildup. 

