The LED Device Used by Megan Fox and Reese Witherspoon Reduced My Fine Lines and Dark Spots in 3 Weeks 

It’s a game-changer.

By Amanda Edelman
Published on August 2, 2022

Solawave Wand Review
Photo: Instagram @solawave

Here's a cautionary tale: I started developing dark spots and fine lines a few years ago due to spending a lot of time in the sun without proper sunscreen usage (wear your SPF, please). I decided I wanted to be proactive about my complexion before it got any worse — which is how I came across the handy red light therapy wand that's been taking over Hollywood.

There are tons of topical products that tackle fine lines, dark spots, and dullness, but the best approach I've found is using the SolaWave Red Therapy Skincare Wand. While the brand is relatively new (it just launched in 2020), red light therapy has been around for a while — it's a studied technology known to have anti-aging benefits thanks to its ability to increase collagen production. In addition to the skin-revitalizing LED properties, the SolaWave device also uses microcurrents, which stimulates facial muscles and can help tighten and tone skin.

The small-but-mighty device has racked up hundreds of positive reviews from shoppers and even garnered a steady celebrity following over the last two years, including Megan Fox, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Sydney Sweeney.

Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
Courtesy

Shop now: $149; solawave.co

If you're intimidated by the fancy tech, don't be — the wand is super easy to operate. Before using it, I prep my skin by cleansing, misting, and applying the SolaWave Renew Complex Activating Serum, a soothing and skin-plumping conductive gel for the device. Then I simply place the wand on my face and gently move it all over my forehead and neck for at least five minutes in order to receive the full benefits. The last step? Admire the results in my mirror.

While I was skeptical about red light therapy at first, the small device has really surprised me; I've come to rejoice in the five-minute treatment. It allows for controlled movement to target areas of concern, and with three weeks of consistent use, I saw a significant decrease in dark spots and fine lines on my forehead. I use it as a grounding part of my morning and find that it helps me feel good in my skin. I'm a firm believer that our unique textures, spots, and lines make us who we are — the SolaWave wand doesn't make me look flawless or filtered, but instead helps my skin to feel even, calm, and balanced, wiping away a bad night's sleep or signs of stress.

While professional LED appointments can get costly, the at-home treatment gives me the freedom to treat my skin on my own time, at my own pace. If you've been debating trying it, believe me — the SolaWave Red Therapy Skincare Wand is worth the price tag.

