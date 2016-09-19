Meet the Makeup Brush Infused with Skin Care 

I love makeup brushes and skin care independently of one another—that's part of the reason I do what I do. That said, I never imagined a world in which those two things could be combined. Yeah, sometimes I apply my skin care with a makeup brush, but that's about as far as I imagined things would ever go.

That is until I came into possession of a BUNCH of goodies from IT Cosmetics ace new collection of exclusive items for Sephora.

Seriously, I am obsessed with the concealer and the eye cream. They are beyond.

Anyway, in the assortment of total gems I was lucky enough to get my hands on, the Heavenly Skin CC+ Skin-Perfcecting Brush ($48; sephora.com).

It does a solid job of blending your foundation, tinted moisturizer, or powder foundations, not to mention really blends and blurs the appearance of lines, pores, and imperfections.

But the genius of this product isn't just in it's blending ability. Oh, no. It's actually infused with anti-aging collagen, silk, peptides, antioxidants, and niacin—AKA this brush helps as an anti-aging product.

Bonus points for the fact that it's cruelty-free and pro-hygienic. All around, a total win.