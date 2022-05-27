Shaeri's Multi-Use Oil Leaves My Hair Soft and Shiny — Never Greasy

A twist-out is my go-to styling method after wash day. It's simple, relatively quick to do, and leaves my hair feeling much softer than if I were to do a wash-and-go.

The only downside? Sometimes, the oil I use as I take down my twists leave my hair feeling greasy. And as the weather continues to get warmer, the last thing I want is to have an oil slick parked on the middle of my forehead.

But then on the other hand, I've also used oils that are so light, they don't really do much. So I've been on the prowl for a happy medium.

Lucky for me, I found it.

Shaeri's Multi-Use Oil is light, yet still packs a punch thanks to its rich, 99% naturally-derived formula.

A blend of macadamia nut, pricky pear seed, jojoba, sweet almond, and safflower oils, along with vitamin E, leave my hair feeling nourished every time. Yet there's no residue or greasy feeling afterwards — just super soft, defined curls with minimal frizz.

Shaeri's Multi-Use Care Oil

To use, I simply spritz about two pumps on my palms, rub my hands together and gently unravel my twists. Once I'm finished, I'll usually tousle a bit throughout my hair to ensure each strand is evenly coated.

And if I want to take a nap right after, I can; without having to worry about destroying my satin pillowcases with oil stains.

Another plus? This oil isn't just for your hair. You can use it topically just about anywhere you're noticing dryness. And yes, it absorbs just the same everywhere.

I think the only downfall of this product is that it doesn't come in a bigger bottle!