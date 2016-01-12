10 Warming Products to Heat-Up Your Winter Beauty Routine

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Jan 11, 2016 @ 9:30 pm

The only thing that makes betting out of bed in the morning worse is when it’s a winter morning. The thought of frigid air hitting you as you step out of the shower and your feet touching chilly bathroom floors makes hitting snooze or rinse-and-repeating all the more tempting. Not to be the bad bearer of news, but chances are you can’t hibernate for the rest of the season. You can, however, make winter mornings a bit more bearable by adding a few self-heating beauty products to your routine.

Cold temperatures have met their match with these warming products that don’t just provide a cozy blanket for your skin and hair, but solve seasonal woes like dryness and hair damage from over-styling. Read on for ten warm and tingly ways you can beat the chill for the rest of winter.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Skinfood Black Sesame Hot Mask

This rinse-off mask uses heat to open up pores and steam-out dirt and impurities, leaving skin soft and smooth. Meanwhile, its main ingredient, black sesame, fights against signs of aging. 

$12; memebox.com

2 of 10 Courtesy

Tony Moly Egg Pore Blackhead Steam Balm

Draw out blackheads and gunk with this cult favorite. The balm transforms into a gel once it’s applied to remove the dirt and oil that builds up in pores and causes blackheads. 

$12; yesstyle.com

3 of 10 Courtesy

Josie Maran Argan Hot Oil Self-Heating Hair Treatment

Revive dry strands with Josie Maran’s steamy hair treatment. Apply the oil once you’re in the shower to seal in moisture and reverse damage caused by over-styling with heat tools. 

$36; sephora.com

4 of 10 Courtesy

Bliss Hot Salt Scrub

Bring the spa to your shower with Bliss’s sea salt scrub with rosemary and eucalyptus. It heats up as you rub it in to buff away dry, dead winter skin.

$38; drugstore.com

5 of 10 Courtesy

Freeman Bare Foot Creamy Pumice Foot Scrub, Invigorating Peppermint & Plum

Feet in rough shape? Soften and rid them of calluses with this foot scrub. In addition to exfoliating rough patches and cracked heels, its tea tree oil spiked formula will soothe sore, tired feet.

$4; drugstore.com

6 of 10 Courtesy

Wella Professionals Enrich Self-Warming Mask

Massage Wella’s hair mask for just 30 seconds to replenish dehydrated, color-treated hair. The floral-scented treatment instantly leaves strands soft and full of shine.

$11; amazon.com

7 of 10 Courtesy

Primera Essential Massage Cream 

Massage creams improve circulation and brightness when used regularly. The rich combination of vitamins and essential oil complexes in this version will moisturize and nourish dehydrated skin while shielding against harsh seasonal elements.

$34; peachandlily.com

8 of 10 Courtesy

Eva NYC Skip The Spa Thermal Hair Wrap 

Save a trip to the salon by treating your stressed strands with Eva NYC’s hair wrap. This mask uses heat to open the hair cuticle before releasing 38 hair-healing botanicals, amino acids, and royal jelly.

$12; ulta.com

9 of 10 Courtesy

Sephora Collection Ultimate Warming Cleanser

Once this cleanser touches your face, it warms up to open pores and rid skin of dirt, makeup, impurities, and excess sebum—and it includes maple syrup extract to nourish your complexion.

$18; sephora.com

10 of 10 Courtesy

L’Oreal Paris Oleo Therapy Self-Heating Hot Oil Intense Repair Treatment

Restore hair damaged by coloring and styling with these self-heating ampoules, which harness six flower oils to quickly revive hair and bring back smoothness and shine.

$13; ulta.com

