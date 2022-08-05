Sorry, But This Exfoliating Tonic Will Make You Throw Your Other Products Directly Into the Garbage

Skincare has become such a thing over the past few years; so much so that it seems like every two seconds there's either a new brand launches or an established line comes out with yet another product to add to the already oversaturated abyss that has become the beauty market.

But don't get me wrong, that's not to say good or (actually) necessary products aren't being released. It just means that it feels like I have to fight for my life on a daily basis as I attempt to keep up with all the news, take the time to test products out, and decide what's actually worth sharing with readers.

Thankfully, when it comes to Rose Ingleton MD products, as soon as I get my sample in the mail, I pretty much already know that it'll be efficacious. However, I wasn't expecting to be as blown away as I was by the brand's latest launch: the SuperFruit Exfoliating Tonic — and trust me, I am not one to be easily impressed.

When I first started using the tonic, I was finishing a retinol I had been using for the past few months. So, in order to incorporate the new product into my routine without burning my face to ashes, I was using each of them separately and switching one out for the next every other night.

But man, I have to be real: after about a week of using the liquid exfoliant, I was dying for my retinol to finish so I could toss the empty bottle and make Dr. Rose Ingleton's latest product my main squeeze. And truth be told, a few other toners and serums now needed to go into the trash with it. Not because there was anything necessarily wrong with them, but because the SuperFruit Exfoliating Tonic basically just made them obsolete (and I wanted more space on my vanity, so sorry to those products!).