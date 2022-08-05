Beauty Beauty Products & Tools Sorry, But This Exfoliating Tonic Will Make You Throw Your Other Products Directly Into the Garbage They simply will not compete! By Kayla Greaves Kayla Greaves Instagram Twitter Website Kayla Greaves is the Senior Beauty Editor for InStyle.com, overseeing all beauty coverage on the site. She loves skincare, a long-lasting red lipstick, oxtail, and being Jamaican. Kayla has also dedicated 17 years of her life to Grey's Anatomy, and won't give it up any time soon — no matter how ridiculous the drama gets. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 5, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Courtesy Rose MD Skincare Skincare has become such a thing over the past few years; so much so that it seems like every two seconds there's either a new brand launches or an established line comes out with yet another product to add to the already oversaturated abyss that has become the beauty market. But don't get me wrong, that's not to say good or (actually) necessary products aren't being released. It just means that it feels like I have to fight for my life on a daily basis as I attempt to keep up with all the news, take the time to test products out, and decide what's actually worth sharing with readers. Thankfully, when it comes to Rose Ingleton MD products, as soon as I get my sample in the mail, I pretty much already know that it'll be efficacious. However, I wasn't expecting to be as blown away as I was by the brand's latest launch: the SuperFruit Exfoliating Tonic — and trust me, I am not one to be easily impressed. AHAs vs. BHAs — Which Chemical Exfoliant Should You Use? When I first started using the tonic, I was finishing a retinol I had been using for the past few months. So, in order to incorporate the new product into my routine without burning my face to ashes, I was using each of them separately and switching one out for the next every other night. But man, I have to be real: after about a week of using the liquid exfoliant, I was dying for my retinol to finish so I could toss the empty bottle and make Dr. Rose Ingleton's latest product my main squeeze. And truth be told, a few other toners and serums now needed to go into the trash with it. Not because there was anything necessarily wrong with them, but because the SuperFruit Exfoliating Tonic basically just made them obsolete (and I wanted more space on my vanity, so sorry to those products!). 01 of 01 Rose Ingleton MD SuperFruit Exfoliating Tonic Courtesy Rose MD Skincare $48; rosemdskin.com After weeks of testing, I noticed the Exfoliating Tonic had made my skin crazy soft, smooth, and next level glowy rather quickly. But the true test came when a new supplement I was taking — coupled with the horrific hard water I was forced to wash my face with while I was out of town — made me breakout, then left behind subsequent dark spots and all other types of nonsense on my face. I kid you not, within a week of my skin freaking out, the tonic completely turned my complexion around. The dark spots on my forehead had basically disappeared, the newer ones on my cheeks had dramatically diminished, and no new bumps have even bothered to show up since. (Full disclosure: I am also using Sunday Riley's C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum during the day, but the tonic 3000% sped things up.) With an 8% glycolic acid complex, blended with licorice root extract, aloe vera, Dr. Ingleton's Jamaican SuperFruit Blend, and likely some type of sorcery, it's easy to see why this product is as effective as it is and why it's become a staple in my routine. VIDEO: Ask Dr. Pimple Popper Typically, I don't double up on products from the same line in order to keep up with testing and give each brand a fair shot. But man, Dr. Ingleton's products have single-handedly taken over a huge chunk of my routine. (Go try the SuperFruit Brightening Cleanser if you haven't already.) And while this technically goes against my rules, my skin would have it no other way. The Splurge is our recurring column dedicated to expensive beauty products that are worth it. This week, why we're rebuying Rose Ingleton MD's SuperFruit Exfoliating Tonic despite the $48 price tag. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit