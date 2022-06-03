Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Made a Moisturizer That Users Say Feels "Fantastic on Dry, Maturing Skin"

If you're noticed that the market has been flooded with beauty and skincare lines founded by celebrities and supermodels lately, you're not wrong. What sets Rose Inc apart, however, is founder (and, yes, supermodel) Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's dedication to clean ingredients. Her partnership with Amyris, a science firm that has a huge hand in the clean beauty space (they're behind a little brand called Biossance, too), proves it. This collaboration led to her skincare line and among it, the brand's best-selling, shopper-loved moisturizer.