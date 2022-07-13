Beauty Beauty Products & Tools Shoppers With Damaged Lashes Saw "Significant Growth and Fullness" After Using This On-Sale Serum Jump on this last-minute Prime Day beauty deal before it ends tonight. By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Website Chloe Irving is a New York-based e-commerce writer with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty. After retiring as a student athlete, Chloe became an avid runner, power lifter, yogi, and triathlete, and is especially passionate about educating readers on fitness gear and injury prevention products. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 and became a shopping writer for Shape and Instyle covering the health and wellness space. A long-time fan of beauty Youtube and TikTok, Chloe spends her free time obsessing over the newest skincare trends and hair products. Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, Chloe has also spent hours researching and writing the latest data and CDC developments in order to recommend the most up-to-date personal safety products to Health and Shape readers. She graduated with honors from Brown University's Literary Arts program in 2021. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 13, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon/InStyle If you live for the thrill of a good deal, you've probably made your way through the best Amazon Prime Day discounts on absolute necessities like clothing and appliances. And now — you wonderfully savvy shopper — it's time to take a moment to treat yourself to some of the incredible beauty scores this massive event has to offer. Yes, you may not need a celebrity-loved gray root concealer or a plumping face oil, but they do make life better (especially when they're on sale). And for a major confidence boost in the lash department, look no further than the Revitalash Cosmetics Advanced Eyelash Conditioner.Back in 2014, Meghan Markle revealed to Allure that her eyelashes were "as long as they could ever be" thanks to this growth-promoting serum. Here's how it works: Made without parabens, phthalates, or fragrance, this formula uses a complex of peptides, biotin, and green tea extract, all of which help to fortify the hair's structure and condition the lashes, protecting them from brittleness and breakage. Meanwhile, fatty-acid rich saw palmetto hydrates and restores a healthy-looking shine to dull, dry lashes. Courtesy Shop now: $69 (Originally $98), amazon.com Markle isn't the only user to see serious results from this serum. In fact, it's garnered nearly 5,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. "Before I had very little volume to my eyelashes, and now they are fuller and way longer…just within a couple of months," wrote one shopper who called it "so worth the money." Another reviewer with previously damaged lashes said they "cannot believe the growth" after six weeks. A third person who called themself the ″biggest skeptic″ also noticed "significant growth and thickness" after six weeks of nightly use. "I only wish I did a before photo to show the difference," they added. Considering its popularity, this much-loved growth serum may sell out soon, so now is the best time to click add to cart. And while you're at it, don't forget to check out more amazing beauty deals before Prime Day ends tonight. Today's Your Last Chance to Save 30% on This Famed Lip Treatment With a Robust Celebrity Fan Club The Hair Products Jennifer Garner, Charlize Theron, and Anne Hathaway Use for Glossy Volume Are on Sale The TikTok-Famous Serum That "Changed" Hailey Bieber's Skin Is on Rare Sale for Prime Day Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit