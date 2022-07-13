Shoppers With Damaged Lashes Saw "Significant Growth and Fullness" After Using This On-Sale Serum 

 Jump on this last-minute Prime Day beauty deal before it ends tonight.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving

Published on July 13, 2022

Shoppers Swear Their Lashes Are Fuller and ‘Way Longer’ After 4 Months of Using This Growth Serum — And It’s 30% Off
Photo: Amazon/InStyle

If you live for the thrill of a good deal, you've probably made your way through the best Amazon Prime Day discounts on absolute necessities like clothing and appliances. And now — you wonderfully savvy shopper — it's time to take a moment to treat yourself to some of the incredible beauty scores this massive event has to offer. Yes, you may not need a celebrity-loved gray root concealer or a plumping face oil, but they do make life better (especially when they're on sale). And for a major confidence boost in the lash department, look no further than the Revitalash Cosmetics Advanced Eyelash Conditioner.Back in 2014, Meghan Markle revealed to Allure that her eyelashes were "as long as they could ever be" thanks to this growth-promoting serum. Here's how it works: Made without parabens, phthalates, or fragrance, this formula uses a complex of peptides, biotin, and green tea extract, all of which help to fortify the hair's structure and condition the lashes, protecting them from brittleness and breakage. Meanwhile, fatty-acid rich saw palmetto hydrates and restores a healthy-looking shine to dull, dry lashes.

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Lash Enhancing Serum
Courtesy

Shop now: $69 (Originally $98), amazon.com

Markle isn't the only user to see serious results from this serum. In fact, it's garnered nearly 5,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. "Before I had very little volume to my eyelashes, and now they are fuller and way longer…just within a couple of months," wrote one shopper who called it "so worth the money." Another reviewer with previously damaged lashes said they "cannot believe the growth" after six weeks. A third person who called themself the ″biggest skeptic″ also noticed "significant growth and thickness" after six weeks of nightly use. "I only wish I did a before photo to show the difference," they added.

Considering its popularity, this much-loved growth serum may sell out soon, so now is the best time to click add to cart. And while you're at it, don't forget to check out more amazing beauty deals before Prime Day ends tonight.

