Does It Really Work: Clinique’s Sonic Makeup Applicator

First, there were sonic toothbrushes. Then came sonic cleansing brushes. And now, sonic makeup sponges—like Clinique’s new Airbrushed Finish Liquid Foundation Applicator ($26; nordstrom.com)—have the market, quite literally, buzzing.

Clinique’s version is unique in that it’s a replacement head for its pre-existing Sonic System Purifying Cleansing Brush. Just pop off the brush head and attach the sponge before dotting foundation onto your forehead, cheeks, and chin. Then use the vibrating sponge to gently buff and blend to an airbrushed finish.

Intrigued, I presto chango'd my own cleansing brush, switching to the sponge applicator with ease. My instinct was to mash the sponge into my face, as I would a Beautyblender. But the trick here is to let the sponge glide over your skin, allowing the sonic vibrations to do the work for you. A few passes later, and I was thoroughly impressed: My makeup was blended so evenly, I looked like I’d had it done professionally.

The verdict? If you’re a tinted-moisturizer type who typically just applies with your fingers for a natural finish, this probably isn’t for you. But if you’re a full face of foundation kinda girl who generally throws every tool in the shed at getting a seamless finish, this little device will save you a whole lot of energy. (Energy you won’t have to spend cleaning your makeup brushes, I might add.)