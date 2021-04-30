18 Refillable Beauty Products That Look Ridiculously Good
Some bad news: Most single-use products don't actually get recycled. According to the UN Environmental Programme, only 9% of plastic gets repurposed, while 12% is incinerated, and 79% ends up in landfills, dumps, or the natural environment.
While the beauty and personal care products largely make up this plastic waste, the good news is that the industry is waking up and making more of an effort to create more sustainable packaging.
A truly zero-waste product is one that doesn't exist at all, but shifting to reusable, refillable bottles, jars, and compacts uses less plastic, and thus, is a step in the right direction. It also helps when these less-wasteful options look ridiculously good on your vanity, so you'll want to keep them forever, too.
Keep scrolling for 18 of our favorite refillable haircare, skincare, makeup, and body care products.
Related Items
Fenty Skin Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream
Fenty's night cream cuts down your p.m. skincare routine by doing a little bit of everything. In addition to moisturizing skin, it's packed with brightening, firming, and pore-refining ingredients for a smooth, glowy complexion. Expect to be adding the $38 refill to your cart once you near the bottom of the jar.
Dove Refillable Deodorant Starter Kit Cucumber & Green Tea
If you're looking to make the switch to natural deodorant and reduce plastic waste in your routine, Dove's Refillable Deodorant Starter Kit checks off both boxes. It includes two sticks of the aluminum-free formula in its fresh cucumber and green tea set, plus a stainless steel case.
Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick
Sometimes, a lipstick bullet is so pretty that you just don't want to throw it out. Luckily, this ultra-slim Hourglass lipstick is refillable. As for the actual formula, the creamy satin finish offers long-wear color. Choose from 40 shades, or stash a couple of refills for $24 each.
Humanrace Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator
When Pharrell launched Humanrace in 2020, he didn't stop at dropping the secrets of his skincare routine, he also created accessible, sustainable packaging. The Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator offers gentle chemical exfoliation care of fruit-derived extracts and enzymes for a clearer, glowier complexion. Once you're due for a restock (if you can get one because the products keep selling out), simply switch out the insert for a $42 refill.
Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Reusable Bottle Shampoo
Love Beauty and Planet took two of its fan-favorite clean shampoos and put them in reusable aluminum bottles. The Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Shampoo gently cleanses and adds volume to fine hair without weighing it down.
Hermès Rose Hermès Rosy Lip Enhancer in Rose Tan
The refillable Pierre Hardy-designed tube is reason enough to treat yourself to Hermès' tinted lip balms. Sesame seed and raspberry seed oils nourish lips while the soft rosy tan pigment adds a wash of soft, sheer color.
Youth To The People Kale + Green Tea Spinach Vitamins Superfood Cleanser
This cult-favorite superfood-packed cleanser may look good enough to drink, but we recommend washing your face with it. The plant-based antioxidants effectively remove makeup and clear buildup from pores without drying out the skin. There's also a refill-size bottle available so you can reuse your original bottle and pump.
Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Eyebrow Pencil + Refill Kit
You don't need to set an iCal reminder to order a refill of Charlotte Tilbury's reusable brow pencil. The kit comes with an additional pencil so you're ready to fill those brows to perfection once your first one runs out.
Kiehl's Creme de Corps
The brand's beloved body lotion now comes in a refillable pouch so you can top off your bottle whenever it's nearing empty. Here's what makes Creme de Crops a cult-favorite product: the rich, non-greasy formula is deeply hydrating thanks to cocoa butter, beta-carotene, and squalane, and suitable for all skin types.
Kjaer Weis Cream Blush
Not only are Kjaer Weis' refillable makeup products some of the most elegant on the market, but the brand was also one of the first luxury clean beauty brands with less wasteful packaging on the market. The Cream Blush is among its best-selling products and has racked up a cult following because of its dewy finish that melts seamlessly into the skin.
Chantecaille Future Skin Cushion Skincare Foundation
This water-based cushion foundation is like a super-charged tinted moisturizer, soothing skin while simultaneously blurring redness and dark spots with light coverage. Apply it with the puff or your fingertips. The compact includes one refill cushion.
Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash
Bathing Culture has partnered with its retailers to set up refill stations in stores, and if ordering online is more your speed, they offer gallon-sized refill jugs. As for the actual body wash, it's certified organic and smells like the great outdoors.
Valdé Armor + Refillable Lip Set
This armor vessel is almost too beautiful to use — the key word being almost. Luckily, Valdé's lipsticks are refillable. Simply pick your armor colorway, choose your lipstick shade and finish (matte, balm, or liquid), then reorder it once you've hit the bottom of the bullet.
Pangea Super Antioxidant Glow Oil
Thanks to a blend of six plant-based active oils, this bottle delivers hydration and a superb glow. The pump is sold separately so that you can simply swap the recyclable bottles once you've gone through the oil.
Milk Makeup Sunshine Under Eye Brightening Light Coverage Concealer
Aside from a skincare-infused formula that brightens and hydrates the under-eye area like a dream, Milk's concealer is unique because it has an antimicrobial glass ball applicator that's shaped to massage the skin and reduce puffiness.
Natura Aqua Auto-Replenish Gel Hydrator
While this gel moisturizer might feel lightweight on the skin, it doesn't hold back on hydration. It has an inner self-timer that kickstarts skin to rehydrate itself throughout the day. Better yet, the refillable jar is light on waste, too.
Victoria Beckham Beauty Matte Bronzing Brick
This tortoise shell compact is incredibly chic, and luckily you can keep it forever. Victoria Beckham Beauty offers refills of a dual-shade bronzer palette, or you can simply use it as a mini mirror.
Uni The Starter Kit
Uni's Starter Kit conveniently has all of the products one needs to revamp their shower routine with more sustainable options. The kit includes bottles of the Hydrating Shampoo, Hydrating Conditioner, Body Serum, Body Wash, and Hand Wash, along with five reusable dispensers.
From makeup and skincare to sustainability practices, Clean Slate is an exploration of all things in the green beauty space. Find out what's really in your products — and what's being left out.