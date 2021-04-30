18 Refillable Beauty Products That Look Ridiculously Good

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Some bad news: Most single-use products don't actually get recycled. According to the UN Environmental Programme, only 9% of plastic gets repurposed, while 12% is incinerated, and 79% ends up in landfills, dumps, or the natural environment.

While the beauty and personal care products largely make up this plastic waste, the good news is that the industry is waking up and making more of an effort to create more sustainable packaging.

A truly zero-waste product is one that doesn't exist at all, but shifting to reusable, refillable bottles, jars, and compacts uses less plastic, and thus, is a step in the right direction. It also helps when these less-wasteful options look ridiculously good on your vanity, so you'll want to keep them forever, too.

Keep scrolling for 18 of our favorite refillable haircare, skincare, makeup, and body care products.