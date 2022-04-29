TikTok Is Going Wild Over This $7 Line-Blurring Concealer Brush That Already Sold Out Twice

The concealer brush was featured in a video posted by Mikayla Nogueira, in which she said she was "obsessed with the shape" of its "kitten paw" design. The multitasking brush has ultra-plush synthetic bristles that seamlessly blend concealer around the eyes to hide dark circles and blurr fine lines. "All you have to do is tap with this brush and it will blend it out really fast and smooth," Nogueria demonstrated with the Dermablend Cover Care Concealer, claiming you don't have to "rub in any way, shape, or form."