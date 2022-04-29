TikTok Is Going Wild Over This $7 Line-Blurring Concealer Brush That Already Sold Out Twice

Grab it before it’s gone again.
By Maya Gandara Apr 29, 2022 @ 2:25 pm
TikTok, a hotspot for the latest beauty tips, has made yet another makeup item go viral. If your finger is constantly on the pulse, you likely already know which one I'm referring to: the Real Techniques Brightening Concealer Makeup Brush. The $7 find has quickly become so coveted, it's sold out at retailers — such as Amazon — more than once. 

The concealer brush was featured in a video posted by Mikayla Nogueira, in which she said she was "obsessed with the shape" of its "kitten paw" design. The multitasking brush has ultra-plush synthetic bristles that seamlessly blend concealer around the eyes to hide dark circles and blurr fine lines. "All you have to do is tap with this brush and it will blend it out really fast and smooth," Nogueria demonstrated with the Dermablend Cover Care Concealer, claiming you don't have to "rub in any way, shape, or form."

Thousands of TikTok viewers sounded off in the video's comments section, many of which were astonished by how flawless the brush blends out makeup. "Okay, but your skin is glowing! Can't take my eyes off," wrote one. "I bought this after watching this video. This is by far my favorite influencer-recommended item I've been influenced to purchase this year," commented a second. Even more chimed in about how it's out of stock everywhere on the Internet — lucky for us, Amazon and iHerb just replenished their inventory.

And shoppers from both retailers are going wild over the affordable find. "This one is amazing at blending and is still precise enough for placement as well," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "It's also soft, easy to clean and dries fairly quickly. Plus, it's not ridiculously expensive. It's perfect for pros and beginners."

"Of course TikTok made me buy it," wrote an iHerb reviewer who said they "couldn't find these anywhere" until Real Techniques directed them to the retailer.

You might want to scoop one of your own before it flies off the virtual shelves a third time. Shop the Real Techniques Brightening Concealer Makeup Brush for $7 on Amazon and iHerb while you can. 

