Walking in Heels (and Maybe Just Walking) Is About to Get SO Much Easier 

I'm a walker. It's what I do. Seriously, my senior year prophecy in the yearbook was, "still walking everywhere," which was a bit of a cop out to be honest, but whatever, I guess I can't deny it. Seven years later, I'm still walking pretty much wherever I go. As a result, I am no stranger to a good blister and have spent a good deal of time hobbling around on basically raw feet. It's not pleasant. You know what else isn't pleasant? Wearing heels that give you blisters.

But heels can be pretty painful on their own, never mind if you have irritated heels and toes. But that whole concept is about to change thanks to a really cool new skin protectant that will literally save your feet. Read on to find out how it's quickly become my savior for those days when I'm walking in heels, but also just walking in general.

What It's Called:

PreHeels

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A movie ticket and maybe a water bottle if you're feeling spendy or... $15; preheels.com

What Makes It Special:

This is an aerosolized spray that essentially creates an invisible barrier on the skin—AKA it's going to block friction and prevent the irritation you often get from your shoes on your feet. Give it 60 seconds after spraying and you have a breathable, clear barrier that is sweat and moisture-resistant. All in all, it's freaking brilliant.

Who’s It For?

If you have feet, hate blisters, or maybe you wear heels a lot and make like Ginger Rogers quite often.

When to Use It:

Before you put on your foot apparel of choice, especially those killer hills.

What It Feels Like:

Light as air.