Recover Post-Workout with These Essential Gym Bag Beauty Products

If you're anything like us, you have a love-hate relationship with the gym. While your high intensity excercise of choice might make you feel amazing, your hair and skin post-workout usually looks less than gorgeous, requiring major freshening up before heading back out onto the streets. And that six-pack you worked so hard for will mean little if what you did to get it leaves you with breakouts and perma-greasy strands because you're not using the right after-exercise beauty products. Fortunately, a well-packed gym bag can make all the difference in side-stepping fitness-induced beauty blunders.

We've compiled a shoppable list of all the essentials to take with you whenever you're able (or willing) to squeeze a sweat session into your schedule.

