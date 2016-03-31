Recover Post-Workout with These Essential Gym Bag Beauty Products

Erin Lukas
Mar 31, 2016 @ 1:30 pm

If you're anything like us, you have a love-hate relationship with the gym. While your high intensity excercise of choice might make you feel amazing, your hair and skin post-workout usually looks less than gorgeous, requiring major freshening up before heading back out onto the streets. And that six-pack you worked so hard for will mean little if what you did to get it leaves you with breakouts and perma-greasy strands because you're not using the right after-exercise beauty products. Fortunately, a well-packed gym bag can make all the difference in side-stepping fitness-induced beauty blunders.

We've compiled a shoppable list of all the essentials to take with you whenever you're able (or willing) to squeeze a sweat session into your schedule. 

Pacifica Purify Coconut Water Cleansing Wipes 

Before you get your heartbeat racing, remove any makeup you're wearing with cleansing wipes, to prevent clogged pores and breakouts. Follow up with another cloth post sess' to wipe away the sweat and toxins your body eliminated during your workout. 

SkinCeuticals Daily Moisture Moisturizer

When we work out, sweating causes our bodies to become dehyrated—complexions included. Apply a generous layer of moisturizer to your face after using a cleansing wipe to restore and lock in moisture. 

Ouai Treatment Masque 

Revive sweat-soaked strands with a repairing hair mask. Chill out for 10 minutes following a gym session with this artichoke leaf-extract infused treatment, which will cleanse hair and prevent future damage. 

Sephora Collection luxe Combo Travel Brush 

Smooth out the knots and tangles left behind from doing your best downward dog with a compact boar-and-plastic bristle brush. 

Shu Uemura Color Lustre Dry Cleaner 

Touch up your blow-out following a workout with a few generous sprays of a dry shampoo. Shu Uemra's formula will protect your style by absorbing sweat and oil at the roots while moisturizing the ends—without leaving behind any chalky residue. 

Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick 

Keep Bobbi Brown's foundation stick on hand if you're heading to work or brunching with friends following the gym. A stick foundation can easily be applied on the go, and this one's buildable coverage has the power to cover everything from blemishes to dark circles, creating an even base. 

Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek 

Instead of weighing down your bag with an entire makeup kit, opt for a multitasking product like a lip and cheek stick. Its rosy wash of color will complement that post-workout glow. 

Tata Harper Soothing Muscle Gel  

Even if you did your best stretches before exercising, by the end of your gym session you can still experience soreness from working muscles you don’t regularly use in everyday life. Rub this cooling blend of essential oils and arnica extract over tired and aching areas to soothe and relieve discomfort. 

