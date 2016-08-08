The Solution to Getting All Those Baby Lashes Mascara'd Is Here

I'm all about cocktailing your mascaras. If you can't get every single thing you want out of a product, find a way to get what you want by using a combo. For me, that generally means that I do a couple of coats of a volumizing mascara, and then coat my lower lashes with a waterproof formulation as a follow-up to seal it all in place. Turns out all of these extra measures— they're not so necessary. When it comes to your lower lashes, all you really need is a good mascara that is made to help those baby lashes stay defined, and oh-so lashy without being overly mascara-d if you get what I mean. That being said Pixi Beauty has got you covered with their newest launch. It gives you all the separation and definition you need and want, but it doesn't run or smudge. So, basically it's epic. But for more on why it is epic, here's Amanda Bell, global makeup artist for Pixi Beauty.

What It's Called:

Pixi Lower Lash Mascara

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A monthly Hulu subscription or ... $11; pixibeauty.com

What Makes It Special:

It's a unique precision brushed (aka it has a teeny-tiny brush) and it's a smudge proof formulation for the perfect application for the fine lower lashes— but it's also amazing for sparse lashes in general.

Who’s It For?

Anybody that finds regular mascara too heavy for their lower lashes. Or anyone who gets frustrated with mascara that smudges on their lower lashes.

When to Use It:

You can use it just on lower lashes or for a more minimal make up look try on the upper lashes (nude lashes or over lash primer) for the perfect layered effect.

What It Feels Like:

Easy to use and a revelation….no more combing out thick, clumpy, or spidery lower lashes.

What It Smells Like:

Zilch.

What the Internet Is Saying:

Introducing our New 2016 Collection! Which new #PixiBeauty essentials are you excited to try? #PixiOnTheGo #Beauty #Makeup [Part 3] A photo posted by Pixi by Petra (@pixibeauty) on May 26, 2016 at 6:40pm PDT

What the Experts Are Saying:

Says Amanda Bell on this new formuatlion, "This gem will give you precision lower lashes in seconds. Not to mention that the brush is a continuous coil that holds just the right amount of product- so lashes are always served with the perfect amount of mascara and the small brush ensures that even the most sparse and fragile lashes are captured. It is a nourishing smudge-proof formula enriched with beeswax & carnuba wax to really condition lashes and impart a mascara that is deeply pigmented."