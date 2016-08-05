Moisturizer That You Can Mist On, Because August 

Truth be told, PIXI beauty pretty much changed my life in 2014 when I started using their cult classic Glow Tonic. I haven't been without that product since, which says a lot of about how amazing it is. Turns out that was just my gateway when it came to Pixi beauty and their skin-care goodies. In the past year since, I have grown obsessed with quite a few more products from them... namely their Hydrating Milky Mist. It is literally a moisturizer that you can spray on, but it's also a facial mist, too. One of the best things to hit the market in a while, in my opinion. But it's not just my opinion, a lot of people feel that way—namely Amanda Bell, one of Pixi's global makeup artists. For more on how she feels about this genius tube of hydration, read on below.

What It's Called:

Hydrating Milky Mist

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A fancy martini at a fancy hotel bar... or; $15: target.com

What Makes It Special:

It's moisturizer that you mist on... say no more.

Who’s It For?

Anybody that has skin that needs a little extra moisture (all of us essentially), but it is also calming and soothing, so it takes the heat or irritation out of sensitive/reactive skin.

When to Use It:

After cleansing as your first step in moisturizing or after makeup to hydrate and gently keep make up in place.

What It Feels Like:

Weightless and SO refreshing.

What It Smells Like:

A light floral/uplifting aroma.

What the Internet Is Saying:

What the Experts Are Saying:

"The hydrating milky mist is perfect for layering the moisture onto the skin, after toner a light spritz, after moisturizer, after makeup. It is a way of really maintaining the hydration levels of the skin, while also remaining almost invisibly lightweight. I use it on sunburned/florid/reactive skin and it is so calming and soothing—leaving it soft and comfortable. It is packed with humectants to regulate moisture in the skin and oat extract to soothe and calm all complexions."