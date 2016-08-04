Guys, Pat McGrath Is Putting Her Own Spin on the Lip Kit 

Just when we thought it was going to be a lazy Thursday afternoon in August, Pat McGrath went ahead and proved us wrong. BIG TIME. Remember last month when the Internet was a-flurry about a possible new release from Pat McGrath Labs after her epic makeup confections that she created at the Atelier Versace show?

No? We'll jog your memory... jewel toned lips that actually shimmered like jewels because they had an alchemists touch. It was breathtaking. So, obviously, the breathtaking moments are going to more than continue, because on August 30, Pat McGrath Labs Lust 004 is going to hit the virtual shelves on patmcgrath.com and then at seven select Sephora locations on September 8. Essentially, two of your new favorite days of the year.

So what does the ultimate editorial kit include, exactly? Well, there are three five-piece sets to choose from, each containing a vinyl-gloss, molten gold powder (it actually looks like liquid gold), a jar of glitter, and two complimentary lipsticks for you to blend and experiment with at your whimsy.

We got the chance to test out the Bloodwine Kit, complete with glitter, and it's a show-stopper, for sure. It will legitimately make you feel like a happier person. We chatted with Pat about the power of glitter, and it's no joke. That sparkly stuff does wonders for your mood.

But that's not all—you will able to buy the full sets for $150; smaller kits for $60 OR buy singles for $25. So really, we're thinking team McGrath got the name of this release right, because lust is exactly our current state of mind.