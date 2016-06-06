The One Skin Device You Need to Travel With All Summer Long

If you've ever sacrificed your skin-care routine for the sake of keeping your suitcase under-weight, rejoice: Foreo's new LUNA Play ($39; sephora.com) is here to up your on-the-go cleansing game.

The new device is a pint-size version of the brand's best-selling LUNA sonic cleansing tool. And when we say pint-size, we mean pint-size—this little guy comes in at just under two inches wide. But, since it boasts the same pattern of silicone bristles as its larger counterpart (just on a smaller scale), it performs equally as well: Clinical trials show it removes 99.5% of dirt and oil, thanks to a combination of said bristles and sonic technology.

The clincher? There's no need to ever charge your LUNA Play. Instead, the recycable device comes pre-loaded with enough juice for 100 cleansing sessions—more enough to get you through a full summer of weekend escapes.