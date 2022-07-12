The Face-Sculpting Tool Used by Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and More Celebrities Is 31% Off Today

There is… a lot to sift through for Prime Day 2022. As someone who literally shops for a living, it's overwhelming even for me. I have spent hours sifting through early Prime Day deals, in addition to keeping an eye on any and all current sales. Of all the beauty categories you can spend your time and money on, I recommend beauty tools, like NuFace's microcurrent device, which can be incredibly effective yet notoriously expensive.

It's an investment, but the proof is really in the pudding — the facelift tool is used by celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Bella Hadid, and Kate Hudson. Thankfully, NuFace is participating in Prime Day with the NuFace Mini Starter Kit is 31 percent off — now $144, down from $209. The kit comes with the device, as well as a gel primer that is required to conduct the emitted microcurrent.

Although it may seem like it, it's not exactly electrocuting your face. NuFace targets the neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks, and forehead by sending low levels of microcurrents through the skin. During the recommended five-minute session, the electric currents purportedly smooth out wrinkles and lines as well as lift and tighten skin.

Celebrity fans aside, this device has garnered a loyal following among regular folk, too, withcurrently over 1,400 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper wrote, "It makes a significant and noticeable difference… [if you] use it regularly, the effects get better with time." They added, "Skin gets firmer and the whole face [becomes] less saggy, and it also seems to have an effect on the quality of skin — brightness, pores, and so on." Ultimately, the shopper said it has "taken about 10 years off," their face. Another reviewer in their 50s wrote, "I started to notice that I was getting jowls… I use mine once a day about four or five times a week. My jowls are gone and my skin is toned."

Dozens of shoppers say that the device is well worth the price, so right now makes an especially apt time to finally get the NuFace Mini in your hands while it's 31 percent off (and in stock).