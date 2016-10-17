Dry Sheet Masks Are Going to Blow Your Mind 

Sheet masks as a concept were pretty revolutionary. A concentrated treatment infused in a wet sheet? Brilliant. I can honestly say the moment I stumbled upon my favorite wet sheet masks (Hi, Bioxidea!) my skin's appearance and condition changed for the better almost overnight. I didn't really think they could get cooler. Alas, this supposition has been foiled by the beauty industry's innovation, but I'm not at all complaining.

Yep, waterless sheet masks exist. Meet Nannette de Gaspé Restorative Techstile Masques.

They are dry-printed and they are not sorcery. I tried one and it blew my mind. Get this—you can use these multiple times before you toss them. They utilize a delivery system that allows for micro-penetration of active ingredients through multiple layers of the epidermis. In turn, all of this works to stimulate the synthesis of collagen and elastin, to tighten the skin, improve the texture of your skin, and reduce the depth of wrinkles.

Obviously, given the cool-factor of this product, I had to talk to the brand founder Nannette de Gaspé Beaubien myself to get the skinny on the innovation.

"Generally, when first hearing about the mask and touching it, people do not understand how a 'dry mask' works, nor do they believe the results. But as soon as they try it and then remove the mask and actually see that there is a transfer of ingredients onto the skin, people are literally amazed," she says.

"From that point on, they are open to learning about this revolutionary technology in skin care. It’s not really a face mask in the traditional sense of the term. It’s more of a treatment-type product, like a serum, with a sheet mask application. What makes it so unique and powerful is its ability to delivery outstanding results in a very short amount of time. The delivery-system of active ingredients to multiple layers of the epidermis allows us to achieve these results and sets our brand apart from anything else on the market."

It's really so damn cool. The masks are truly dry to the touch and super well fitted to your head, as they hook behind your ears, which means you can walk around while wearing them. What's really extraordinary, though, is that after you take it off your face feels incredibly moisturized. Magic is real, you guys.

Intrigued? You should be, and you should follow that curious instinct like a little monkey named George would and splurge on a Nannette de Gaspe Restorative Techstile Face Masque ($120; barneys.com) for yourself.

It's a tough world out there, you deserve a little TLC in the form of a technologically advanced mask that will keep you feeling beautiful.