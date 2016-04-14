This Beauty Box Answers the Question of What to Give Mom This Mother's Day

Mother’s Day might seem far down the road, but in reality we've got just a few weeks left before the big day on Sunday, May 8th—and that little window is guaranteed to fly by faster than the time it takes to reach the bottom of our morning cup of coffee. Instead of our usual last-minute scramble (which ends in sending Mom whatever bouquet her local florist still has in stock), this year we plan to get ahead of the curve and deliver the gift of pampering to her door.

Birchbox's latest limited-edition offering, Beauty in Bloom ($64; birchbox.com), packs a floral-trimmed box with eleven indulgent products, including a Nest candle and Lollia hand cream to encourage mom to take a little R&R, and color cosmetics like Mally's shadow liner and Smith & Cult's lip lacquer that'll allow her to try out the trends. Also included: A chic gold geometric tray by Umbra to display her goodies (and tell everyone just who they came from).

Since we all know mom deserves to be treated every day of the year, another gifting option is a subscription service ($30 for 3 months, $60 for 6 months, or $110 for 12 months). She’ll receive trial sizes of some of Birchbox’s customer-favorite products like Malin + Goetz Grapefruit Face Cleanser, Number 4 Clarifying Shampoo, and Acure Organics Lip Lush each month. As an added bonus, that's sure to score even more points with mom, if you order a gift subscription for mom by April 21st, her first monthly beauty treat will be a pretty printed box by Rifle Paper Co.

Consider the monumental pressure to show Mom just how much you care officially lifted.