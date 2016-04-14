Beauty Products That Every Minimalist Will Love 

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Apr 14, 2016 @ 9:00 am

If living a clutter-free life à la Marie Kondo tops your list of #goals but you just can’t seem to get it together, why not start with your beauty shelf? Not only are minimalist-packaged makeup, hair, and skin care products great Instagram subjects, their clean lines and fuss-free fonts somehow manage to make any space you place them in look stylishly streamlined.

Read on for ten options that will quietly stand out on your vanity. While each one lacks a flashy exterior, none skip a beat when it comes to living up to their claims.

RELATED: 12 Cult Beauty Products That Live Up to the Hype

1 of 10 Courtesy

lilah b. Palette Perfection Eye Quad in b.fabulous

The stone-inspired shape of Lilah B.'s shadow quad case might appear like the prettiest paperweight ever, but when slid open, it looks even better. Four buildable neutrals are yours to play with to create soft smoky eye or a tawny wash of color over lids. 

Lilah B $58 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Ouai Dry Shampoo 

No gimmicks necessary: This dry shampoo (part of Kardashian-approved hairstylist Jen Atkin's recently launched line) revives volume on second-day hair and keeps strands as squeaky clean as its high-shine can. An intoxicating Italian lemon, amber, and white musk scent is a welcome bonus. 

$24 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Herbivore Botanicals Lapis Facial Oil 

If your eye leans towards the monochromatic, this jewel-toned face oil is just the splash of color your top shelf needs so you don't become too predictable. Asethetics aside, the oil is packed with azulene, a component that's powerful in calming and soothing irritation and redness in acne-prone or oily complexions. 

Herbivore $72 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

NARS Nail Polish in Ikiru 

Nars's sleek packaging lets its standout shades take center stage, like this pretty pastel blue nail polish that's the perfect hue for a spring mani. 

Nars $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Rodin Lip Balm

Lip care has never looked so chic. Rodin's ultra-hydrating balm leaves lips with a hint of blush pink and the lingering aroma of the brand's signature floral scent. 

$34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Byredo Rose Of No Man's Land Eau De Parfum 

Once you set your eyes on and you bury your nose in one of Byredo's scents, you'll never look back. This unfussy scent, with notes of Turkish rose petals, raspberry blossom, and white amber, will capture your attention—even if you usually hate florals. 

Byredo $150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Fig + Yarrow Cardamom + Coffee Body Scrub 

This brand crafts its products in small batches that it houses in beautifully simple packaging. Fig + Yarrow's exfoliating scrub invigorates with the energy of caffeine, to give skin a smooth, glowing finish. 

Fig + Yarrow $48 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

RMS Beauty Buriti Bronzer 

RMS Beauty's bronzer may not look like a show horse, but this tiny pot will provide just the right sun-kissed glow that sallow complexions are lacking. 

RMS Beauty $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Goop by Juice Beauty Exfoliating Instant Facial 

This mask is anything but bare-bones. Its natural formula of alpha and beta hydroxy acids and plant-based cellulose beads sweeps away dead skin cells for an instantly smoother and brighter complexion.    

$125 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Glossier Boy Brow

Glossier's Boy Brow in two adjectives: small and mighty. The compact and subdued packaging might look modest, but this promade thickens, fills, and grooms brows in a few upward brush strokes. 

Glossier $16 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!