I've Tried Dozens of Aluminum-Free Deodorants, But I Keep Going Back to This One

In the case of Megababe's Rosy Pits, the formula includes a mix of coconut oil, green tea extract, and sage leaf to help combat funk.

"Deodorants are products that mask or neutralize unwanted underarm odor while still allowing your body to sweat," Krupa Koestline, a clean cosmetic chemist and founder of KKT Consultants , previously told InStyle . "Typical deodorizers include magnesium hydroxide and plant essential oils like tea tree oil, eucalyptus, and sage, and natural fragrances to neutralize odor. Some have natural antibacterial ingredients like saccharomyces ferment, a yeast ferment with probiotic enzymes, tea tree oil, and coconut oil to help reduce these odor-causing bacteria."

Deodorants, on the other hand, allow your body to just do its thing — at least when it comes to perspiration.

Many people are under the impression that anything that you roll under your arms is a deodorant. However, only antiperspirants actually block sweat from secreting onto the skin by using aluminum salts.

Anyways, with the ability to now give aluminum-free deodorants a fair shot, I've tested dozens over the past year. Some have been OK, a few have been horrible, and most have been good; but only one has been great — and it's none other than Megababe's Rosy Pits .

Thanks to Miradry , I can actually use (and enjoy!) most natural deodorants these days without having to reapply every few hours. And as someone who is a clean freak and will shower up to four times a day, especially during the summer, no longer having to worry about sweating profusely or smelling like the outside has been quite the relief.

Benefits of Using an Aluminum-Free Deodorant

While it's up to you to use whichever deodorant or antiperspirant is right for you, aluminum has become a controversial ingredient over the past few decades. While the American Cancer Society has attested for years that studies have shown there is no link between antiperspirant use and the development of breast cancer, many consumers still prefer to use a clean formula.

On top of that, several deodorant sticks these days also offer skincare benefits, along with odor protection. And you can forget about that weird yellow stain aluminum-formulas leave behind on your clothes.

What to Expect When Using Megababe's Rosy Pits

By now, it's pretty obvious that this deo won't prevent you from sweating. However, the delicious scent will likely mask anything coming from your pits.

While my underarms are mostly dry these days and rarely, if ever, let off BO thanks to two Miradry treatments, I actually used Megababe way before I ever got Miradry — and it was one of the few natural deodorants I felt actually did enough to mask the scent of my sweat. Now, it's like an addition to my perfume and keeps my underarms feeling smooth and soft.

However, it is important to keep in mind that everyone's body chemistry is a little different. So while I do love this product, it may not be everyone's cup of tea. But it is an award-winning formula for a reason.

The Final Takeaway

I have gone through dozens of natural deodorants over the years trying to find "the one." And while I didn't mind a lot of them, Rosy Pits is the only product I've tried that checks all the boxes. No irritation, no redness, no white residue, no annoying scent — no anything that would turn me off.

Plus, while I am generally a fan of clean or linen scents when it comes to body care, I really cannot get enough of the subtle rose fragrance. It feels very personal, sexy, and feminine — which may be a weird way to describe a deodorant, but Megababe's Rosy Pits is truly in a league of its own.

