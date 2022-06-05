This Fine-Line Blurring Primer Is Going Viral — and 50-Year-Olds Say It Gives Them "Velvet" Skin
Genetics are a funny thing. I like to tell friends that I inherited my mom's body and my dad's headache, and I'm 99 percent sure my predilection for instant-fix beauty products — like this one from Mally Beauty — also stems directly from my mother. And according to shoppers in their 50s, the viral primer is unrivaled for softening wrinkles and giving "velvet" skin near-immediately.
Mally Beauty's Evercolor Poreless Face Defender is a fun throwback to Mally's popularity through the early aughts and noughts. The brand was founded by celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal in 2005, but hit a rough patch and went bankrupt in 2015. Yet after TikTok phenomenon Mikayla Nogueira featured the brand's primer in late May, sales were up a whopping 15,451 percent, according to Amazon's Beauty Movers and Shakers chart. And who doesn't love a comeback?
As Nogeuira mentions, you can pat the clear balm on top of makeup as a setting powder alternative that "feels like nothing" — and in the comments, viewers chimed in that it doubles as a primer beneath makeup, too. It's not necessarily going to do much for your skin long-term (five of its six ingredients are silicones), but per fans, that makes it a fast-acting fix for grease and fine lines. And it's so good, some people are going on seven years with it by their side.
Shop now: $39; amazon.com
"It takes away any oily shine, smoothes skin, and blurs wrinkles," wrote a user who also referenced the "ethereal glow" the product gives them. Another said that at 57, they were sick of powders magnifying their pores and fine lines. After putting the Face Defender "through the wringer" in Florida's heat and humidity, they were thoroughly impressed with how soft and smooth it left their skin — and more 50-year-olds confirmed it outperforms powder for keeping makeup intact and shine-free.
"Worth the price for aging skin," added a customer who uses it to keep foundation from settling into their crow's feet. A penultimate person said it leaves their fine lines "less noticeable," and a last reviewer said they "couldn't live without" the "youthful finish" it lends their skin. The kicker? After using it daily for over a year, they still have product to spare.
If you're interested, get Mally Beauty's Evercolor Poreless Face Defender for $36 at Amazon.