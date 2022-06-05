This Fine-Line Blurring Primer Is Going Viral — and 50-Year-Olds Say It Gives Them "Velvet" Skin

As Nogeuira mentions, you can pat the clear balm on top of makeup as a setting powder alternative that "feels like nothing" — and in the comments, viewers chimed in that it doubles as a primer beneath makeup, too. It's not necessarily going to do much for your skin long-term (five of its six ingredients are silicones), but per fans, that makes it a fast-acting fix for grease and fine lines. And it's so good, some people are going on seven years with it by their side.