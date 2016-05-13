Want a Natural-Looking Tan? Maisie Williams Has a Suggestion for You

Summer may be just around the corner (unlimited vitamin D is on its way, FINALLY), but let's be honest, sometimes we indulge in a little self-tanner glow before we even get to the beach. Not sure what product to grab? Fear not, Maisie Williams has you covered.

The actress took to Instagram to share her go-to beauty pick for when "you don't want to blend into your white dress, or if you need a little confidence boost." Williams posted a photo of what we must assume are her legs, one of them visibly more tan the the other and wrote that Becca Cosmetics's Luminous Body Perfecting Mousse actually works for her.

The bronzer in question has a lightweight mousse formula that's water-resistant but still washes off easily. And, as Williams herself admits, it does have some shimmer in it for a natural skin glow. She also mentions it applies in seconds (bonus) and doesn't streak (another major bonus).

We are totally taking this bronzer for a test drive.