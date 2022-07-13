These Dental Strips Give Users "Significantly Whiter" Teeth in No Time — and They're 40% Off Until Tonight

Head to Amazon to score this last-minute Prime Day deal.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving

Chloe Irving is a New York-based e-commerce writer with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty. After retiring as a student athlete, Chloe became an avid runner, power lifter, yogi, and triathlete, and is especially passionate about educating readers on fitness gear and injury prevention products. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 and became a shopping writer for Shape and Instyle covering the health and wellness space. A long-time fan of beauty Youtube and TikTok, Chloe spends her free time obsessing over the newest skincare trends and hair products. Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, Chloe has also spent hours researching and writing the latest data and CDC developments in order to recommend the most up-to-date personal safety products to Health and Shape readers. She graduated with honors from Brown University's Literary Arts program in 2021.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 13, 2022
Amazon Prime Whitening Strips
Photo: Getty Images

It seems like all the best things in life, like coffee, wine, and all things sweet, stain your teeth. Cutting these delicious treats out of your diet can definitely achieve a whiter smile, but who wants to sacrifice the simple joys of life like ice cream and cold brew?. An easier solution? Using an effective whitening strip to brighten your grin without missing out on what you love. Luckily, more than 13,000 shoppers have identified a dentil strip that not only achieves fast results, but also does so without irritating your teeth and gums.

The Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips promise to "whiten without harm" by lifting stains from the tooth enamel using a combination of brightening lemon peel, sea salt, and soothing coconut. If that sounds like a good flavor combo, shoppers say these don't have the chemical taste typical of most whitening strips, and one even swears the dental treatment made their breath "so fresh," even after removal. Each package contains 21 individual whitening treatments, but reviewers say you won't have to wait until the box is empty to see noticeable results.

APD Dental Strips
Courtesy

Shop now: $30 (Originally $50); amazon.com

"Within a week, my teeth were significantly whiter," wrote one reviewer of the strips. "You see immediate results [and] they do not make your teeth sensitive at all." A self-described ″black coffee- and red wine-drinker″ who typically has sensitive teeth raved that they saw results after just two uses. Even a dental hygienist wrote that their teeth brightened "three shades" whiter after using the strips.

Normally, this gentle but effective whitening treatment costs about $50. However, right now, you can save 40 percent for Amazon's annual Prime Day sale. Add this dental treatment to your cart ASAP, as there are only a few hours left to go in the savings event.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Shoppers Swear Their Lashes Are Fuller and ‘Way Longer’ After 4 Months of Using This Growth Serum — And It’s 30% Off
Shoppers With Damaged Lashes Saw "Significant Growth and Fullness" After Using This On-Sale Serum 
NuFace Amazon Prime
The Face-Sculpting Tool Used by Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and More Celebrities Is 31% Off Today
Amazon Prime Black Jeggings
These Now-$20 Pants Look Like Jeans but "Feel Like Super Comfy Leggings," Shoppers Say
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Things I Always Buy on Prime Day
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Things I Always Buy on Prime Day
Amazon’s Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum With 69,000+ Perfect Ratings Is 45% Off — but Only for 24 Hours
Amazon's Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum With 69,000+ Perfect Ratings Is 45% Off — but Only for 24 Hours
BosleyMD Hair-Growth Kit
The 3-Piece Hair Growth Set That Reduces Shedding and Makes Strands "Way Stronger" Is Nearly Half-Off
Shoppers Call This Discounted British Face Oil "Money" for Mature Skin
According to Middle-Aged Shoppers, This "Regenerating" Face Oil Leaves Skin Supple and Plump
Tired of Shaving? This On-Sale Braun Hair Removal Device Works So Well, Shoppers Only Use It Every 3 Weeks
Tired of Shaving? This On-Sale Braun Hair Removal Device Works So Well, Shoppers Only Use It Every 3 Weeks
Laneige Lip Mask
Today's Your Last Chance to Save 30% on This Famed Lip Treatment With a Robust Celebrity Fan Club
Strivectin Neck Cream
60-Year-Olds Say This 40%-Off Neck Cream "Delays the Aging Process" So Well, People Think They're a Decade Younger
Amazon Prime Olaplex Sale
Olaplex's On-Sale Serum Restores "Softness, Shine, and Strength" to Brillo-Like Hair, Shoppers Say
Revlon One-Step Dryer
63-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Hot Styling Brush Dries Hair in Just 10 Minutes — and It's on Sale for $40
The 67% Discount on This Beloved Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Is Outrageous
The 67% Discount on This Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Beloved by 50-Year-Old Shoppers Is Outrageous
Fine-Haired Shoppers and Editors Say This Hot Brush Gives Them “Salon-Chair Results at Lightning Speed”
Fine-Haired Shoppers and Editors Say This Hot Brush Gives Them "Salon-Chair Results at Lightning Speed"
Early APD L'Oreal Revitalift Serum
A Bottle of This Anti-Aging Serum Sells Every Minute — and It's 21% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Roundup of Early Beauty Deals
The 7 Best Early Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now for Up to 66% Off