Beauty Beauty Products & Tools These Dental Strips Give Users "Significantly Whiter" Teeth in No Time — and They're 40% Off Until Tonight Head to Amazon to score this last-minute Prime Day deal. By Chloe Irving Published on July 13, 2022 It seems like all the best things in life, like coffee, wine, and all things sweet, stain your teeth. Cutting these delicious treats out of your diet can definitely achieve a whiter smile, but who wants to sacrifice the simple joys of life like ice cream and cold brew?. An easier solution? Using an effective whitening strip to brighten your grin without missing out on what you love. Luckily, more than 13,000 shoppers have identified a dentil strip that not only achieves fast results, but also does so without irritating your teeth and gums. The Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips promise to "whiten without harm" by lifting stains from the tooth enamel using a combination of brightening lemon peel, sea salt, and soothing coconut. If that sounds like a good flavor combo, shoppers say these don't have the chemical taste typical of most whitening strips, and one even swears the dental treatment made their breath "so fresh," even after removal. Each package contains 21 individual whitening treatments, but reviewers say you won't have to wait until the box is empty to see noticeable results. Courtesy Shop now: $30 (Originally $50); amazon.com "Within a week, my teeth were significantly whiter," wrote one reviewer of the strips. "You see immediate results [and] they do not make your teeth sensitive at all." A self-described ″black coffee- and red wine-drinker″ who typically has sensitive teeth raved that they saw results after just two uses. Even a dental hygienist wrote that their teeth brightened "three shades" whiter after using the strips. Normally, this gentle but effective whitening treatment costs about $50. However, right now, you can save 40 percent for Amazon's annual Prime Day sale. Add this dental treatment to your cart ASAP, as there are only a few hours left to go in the savings event.