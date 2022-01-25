Is this the new way to get buzzed?

I Tried a THC Bath Bomb To See If It Would Actually Get Me High

There's nothing I look forward to more than my bi-weekly baths — except maybe the edibles I take after a stressful day at work.

Both of these things have helped me unwind in the way a New Yorker desperately needs. So, when a friend told me that she had gotten high from soaking in a THC-infused bath bomb, my ears perked up. I figured if I could combine two of the things I treasure the most, my quality of life would soar.

Needless to say, I hopped on that. Faster than you can say one, two, three and I was soaking in my tub with Kush Queen's CBD & Delta-8 THC's bath bomb fizzling around me.

But before I get more into it, let me explain exactly what Delta-8 is, for those who don't know.

Delta-8 is THC, but doesn't get you stoned. It's like "light" weed high, if you will. But, as we previously reported, it has more of a punch than your go-to CBD gummy. If you ask me, that sounds like the ideal ingredient to have in a bath bomb, especially if you have to do your skincare routine and a load of laundry after.

Kush Queen's site explains that the reason users can feel the effects of Delta-8 in this form is that our skin is the body's largest organ and, as such, it's a powerful tool for absorbing cannabinoids and balancing your endocannabinoid system. The brand suggests soaking in the tub for at least 20 minutes to feel its effects.

kush queen 1:1 delta-8 thc bath bomb Credit: Courtesy

After waiting that period, I did begin to notice that my body felt way more relaxed than it typically does when I use regular bath salts or bombs. My mind felt like I had had two glasses of red wine — not tipsy, but less uptight and happier.

