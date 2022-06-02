This Clean Beauty Brand Counts Tons of Celebrity Fans — and Its Entire Site Is on Sale

If you like your brow gel to cover a few gray hairs from time to time, shoppers say that's just where Kosas' Air Brow excels (Mandy Moore's also a fan). That said, others wrote that the gray shade option is a rare, welcome addition to the beauty realm. Those with sparse arches said it makes their brows look instantly thicker, and with 5 percent castor oil in the formula, hairs fill out long-term. "The best brow product ever," wrote a customer in the 55 to 64 age range. "My pathetic brows look full and healthy, without looking fake."