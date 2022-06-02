This Clean Beauty Brand Counts Tons of Celebrity Fans — and Its Entire Site Is on Sale
If there's one thing I love as much as kissing my cat's fuzzy cheek while he rests it on his paws, it's an excellent sale on clean, celebrity-adored products. Luckily for me, Kosas' Summer Event sees 20 percent off all products through June 9 — but with bestsellers already going out of stock, the sale is worth jumping on quickly.
If you haven't been keeping up with the world of celebrity beauty recommendations, Hailey Bieber is the latest to profess her love for Kosas' concealer and talc-free setting powder (Emmy Rossum and Samara Weaving use the concealer, too). The brand's concealer is ubiquitous on TikTok, and for good reason: It's loaded with skin-friendly peptides, hyaluronic acid, arnica, panthenol, algae, and caffeine for a little treatment as you wear it.
"This is almost magical," wrote one fan, describing the concealer's best trick: It doesn't collect in crow's feet or fine lines, but moisturizes and applies easily with the packaging's sponge tip. Others commend its knack for concealing dark circles without looking cakey, and the way it leaves eyes "brighter- and fresh-looking."
Summer weather and tinted moisturizers are an epic love story, and Kosas' Tinted Face Oil gets the stamp of approval from supermodel Lily Aldridge, TikTok prodigy Emma Chamberlain, and beauty pros over 40. Uber-moisturizing avocado, meadowfoam, red raspberry, jojoba, camellia, and rosehip oil meet pigment for a sheer, even wash of color that 70-year-old commenters "love" for supernaturally smooth faces. "I adore how skin-like these products are, while still providing decent coverage and wear time," wrote a fan in their 50s.
As one of the brand's first products, its Weightless Lipstick has withstood the test of time — and snuck its way into many an actress's beauty routine. Naomi Watts, Olivia Wilde, Mindy Kaling, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kristen Bell have all discussed their love for the formula, which relies on mango seed butter, shea butter, cocoa seed butter, and jojoba oil to smooth and plump fine lines. Not for nothing, it's frequently spotted on movie and television sets.
I've tried a million and one eyebrow fillers over the years, but Kosas' Brow Pop easily retains its top spot. Without a hint of hyperbole, I can say it's pretty perfect in every way: The precise tip easily creates smooth, realistic strokes that last all day, the swivel-up format never needs sharpening, and the bright packaging is dang cute (and easy to find in my crowded makeup bag). Unlike other mechanical pencils, you get a generous amount of product, too.
If you like your brow gel to cover a few gray hairs from time to time, shoppers say that's just where Kosas' Air Brow excels (Mandy Moore's also a fan). That said, others wrote that the gray shade option is a rare, welcome addition to the beauty realm. Those with sparse arches said it makes their brows look instantly thicker, and with 5 percent castor oil in the formula, hairs fill out long-term. "The best brow product ever," wrote a customer in the 55 to 64 age range. "My pathetic brows look full and healthy, without looking fake."
It's rare to see a sale on products that dropped mere months ago, yet Kosas' editor-approved Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 is included in the bonanza. Like the brand's concealer, it's skincare-meets-makeup with brightening niacinamide, tightening caffeine, wrinkle-reducing peptides, moisturizing squalane, and mineral-sourced SPF 25 to boot. An enthusiast with "mature, dried, and wrinkled skin" said the formula left them "blown away" — praise echoed by those with "severely dry skin" and age spots.
Drew Barrymore likewise joined the Kosas club last month, including the brand's Wet Lip Oil Gloss in an Instagram post of her favorite summer beauty products. The plumping gel formula draws on hyaluronic acid, peptides, evening primrose oil, avocado oil, shea butter, and konjac root to moisturize — a compilation shoppers said "really smooths out lip lines." Per fans, it's their ideal consistency: neither too slippery nor too thick, like a hybrid balm and gloss with subtle color.
Last but not least, the brand's The Big Clean Mascara is an excellent buy while the sale runs. Sophia Bush and Paltrow love it: "It's great, buildable, [and] thick when you want it to be, but you can also be very subtle with it," the latter told Vogue last year. Sixty-seven year-olds with "sparse, small" lashes are likewise enamored; one wrote that it stays put for 12 hours without flaking and gives them a false lash effect, yet it's also easy to remove.
Shop now: $21 (Originally $26); kosas.com