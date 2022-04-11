The Butt Scrub That Makes Skin "Feel Like Butter" Is on Sale — Alongside Other Celeb-Loved Products
There are plenty of ways to celebrate Earth Month, and shopping sustainable beauty brands is one. While being kind to your skin (and the earth) is reason enough, limited-time discounts are equally enticing — and Kopari Beauty's Friends and Family Sale hits all of the above.
Kopari is committed to keeping things clean; the skincare brand leaves toxins, parabens, and phthalates off its ingredient lists, and prides itself on sustainable additives, energy-conscious manufacturing, and recyclable packaging. In addition, all of its formulas contain coconut oil harvested from Kopari's home-grown coconuts, which "come to life" at a solar-powered facility in Southern California.
The celeb-loved brand is currently offering 20 percent off its hero products, including the best-selling Organic Tropical Coconut Melt, which features 100 percent organic coconut oil, hydrating fatty acids, and nourishing vitamin E. It's the perfect moisturizing follow-up to Kopari's other popular seller, the Exfoliating Crush Scrub, a body- and butt-softening treatment that makes the skin "feel like butter" with every shed of dead skin cells, according to shoppers.
Shop now: $23 (Originally $29); koparibeauty.com
Alongside the brand's OG products, new releases are also included in the sale: the Ultra Restore Body Butter With Hyaluronic Acid, an intensely nourishing whipped formula which sold out within a week of its debut, alongside the KP Body Bumps Be Gone AHA Clarifying Body Scrub, a gentle treatment that minimizes the look of dry, rough patches across the skin, and tiny bumps commonly known as Keratosis Pilaris. Even more new brand additions are still in stock, from brightening vitamin C facial masks to antioxidant-packed SPF serums to aluminum-free deodorants.
Related Items
Shop now: $19 (Originally $24); koparibeauty.com
Shop now: $30 (Originally $38); koparibeauty.com
Shop Kopari Beauty's must-have formulas while they're all on sale for a limited time — but hurry, these discounts expire soon. As an added bonus, receive a six-piece body care essentials set with any $100 purchase, a free gift that's valued at $50.