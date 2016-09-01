We Struck Beauty Gold With This Glistening Body Oil 

Summer 2016 was the year I fell in love with body oils. I think I spent a cumulative month of this entire season exclusively giving myself a rubdown with luxurious oils that make my body feel like a million bucks, especially one in particular.

Juara Kartini Body Oil became a daily necessity (sometimes twice), not because I required it, but because it just made my skin glisten and shine in the sexiest way possible. If it makes you feel that lovely, that why not do it twice? Of all the things to have a second helping of on the regular, I'd say body oil is the most benign.

What It's Called:

JUARA Kartini Body Oil

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A new fall dress from Zara... or $58; credobeauty.com

Who’s It For?

Anyone looking to truly pamper themselves, yet also nourish and firm their skin in the long term.

When to Use It:

It can be used after the shower, or before you go out to get that fabulous glow. It can also be used to smooth hair, and you can add a few drops to your bath. Interestingly enough, the name Kartini comes from one of Indonesia's most revered princesses. She dedicated her life the education and empowerment of women and children.

What It Feels Like:

Silky soft and ultra light. Bonus: It absorbs super quickly, so that's fabulous.

What It Smells Like:

The scent is delicate, warm, and inviting—a bit of vanilla coupled with a hint of something tropical.

What the Experts Are Saying:

“The Kartini Body Oil from Juara leaves your skin impossibly soft and glowing. It's a luxurious treatment for the body. I love it," says Gianpaolo Ceciliato, a celebrity make-up artist who works with Emma Roberts and Emily Ratajkowski.