InStyle Editors Dish on Their Favorite Weekend Beauty Rituals
Let's hear it for the weekend: After five whole days of balancing work and our social calendars, when Saturday morning rolls in, there's little more we want to do than just chill out. Monday to Friday leaves little time to partake in our ideal beauty routines, so our days off are when we more than make up for the sparse minutes we have for ourselves during the week. While there's arguably a number of great ways to relax on the weekend from ignoring all emails to binge watching a new show, InStyle's beauty team turns to their favorite products they just don't have time to use during the week. Below, see what they're looking forward to partaking in on weekends.
Sheryl George, Beauty Editor
"I like to apply a face mask on weekends since nobody got time for that on a weekday. Since I have combination skin, I tend to go for a two-step treatment. I like using Glossier's detoxifying Mega Greens Galaxy Pack face mask ($22; glossier.com) first to help unclog pores and suck up dirt. Then I apply the hydrating Moisturizing Moon Mask ($22; glossier.com) on dry areas like my cheeks to add a boost of moisture. The dual treatment leaves my skin in a Goldilocks balance (not too shiny, not too dry)."
Dianna Mazzonne, Assistant Beauty Editor
"On Sundays, I like to take a cue from Parks and Recreation and hold a beauty-themed Treat Yo Self Day. I'll apply every sort of mask imaginable—hair, face, foot, you name it—often while indulging in an extra-long bath. For my hair, my go-to is Christophe Robin Regenerating Mask ($71; net-a-porter.com), for my face, I love Boscia Luminizing Black Mask ($34; sephora.com), and on my feet, Karuna Exfoliating+ Foot Mask ($11; sephora.com). Applying 'em all simultaneously makes me feel like I'm getting an expensive body treatment at a luxe spa."
Didi Gluck, Contributing Beauty Editor
"Although weekday mornings are all go-go-go, the weekends are a different matter entirely. Instead of a rushed shower, I love to take a bath with Susanne Kaufmann Bath Oil For The Senses ($76; net-a-porter.com). It's got a mix of delicious-smelling essentials oils, including ylang-ylang, patchouli, and lavender, and leaves my skin incredibly soft."
Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer
"On the weekend I consider my apartment to be my own personal spa. I never take baths during the week so I like to indulge in a long, warm bath with This Works Deep Sleep Bath Oil ($145; net-a-porter.com), and my favorite candle, Byredo Loose Lips ($80; byredo.com) to reach my ultimate level of chill. After I'm out of the bath, I like to rub on castor oil ($9; drugstore.com) to help reduce the appearance of stretch marks, scars, and moisturize. I also use it on my hair to help it grow. Since this oil is extremely dense, it takes awhile to soak in and completely wash out of my hair, which is why I always set it aside for the weekend. Finally, no day off is complete without a face mask. Herbivore's gently exfoliating Blue Tansy AHA + BHA Clarity Mask ($48; sephora.com) is currently my go-to.