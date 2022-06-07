This Supermodel-Approved Hydrating Sunscreen Tint Is on Sale — Along With a Myriad of Editor Favorites
In case you needed a bright spot this week, here's a good one: Hot on the heels of Avène, Kjaer Weis, and Nordstrom's massive sales comes another all-encompassing friends and family event — this time from clean, celebrity-loved brand Ilia Beauty. From today through June 12, the brand is offering 20 percent off orders of $75 and more with the code ILIA20. The only question, then, is how to reach that $75 mark.
More celebrities and editors than I can count on two hands love the brand's Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40, so if you want to try the supermodel-approved fluid, there's no better time. Take it from Cindy Crawford: As she told The Zoe Report last July, it's one of her hot weather essentials. "It's a skin tint, an SPF 40, and has a little bit of that glow, so I love that for summer," she commented.
More recently, supermodel Miranda Kerr wore the tinted serum to the Met Gala — and the brand also counts fans of Olivia Wilde, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Camila Mendes. So it's no surprise that the serum's also racked up thousands of positive reviews from everyday shoppers, especially people aged 40 and over. "It leaves me looking rested and youthfully luminous," wrote one fan in the 55- to 64-year-old range on Ilia's website.
Another said they love its lightweight, yet deeply hydrating consistency, and how it makes their skin look "magically" smoother. As one more user added, it's the ideal solution for people who worry about skin cancer but hate the feel of sunscreen. As a 58-year-old wrote, a few drops makes them "feel more confident about aging" thanks to its dewy luminescence.
After personally using the serum for months, I'm deeply impressed. Non-nano mineral sunscreens run the risk of feeling heavy and looking ashy, but this best-selling formula feels like water — and the brand smartly countered any white tinge with pigment, so it looks invisible on skin. It's made for one-and-done routines, with 40 shade options that will work for most people, and offers a blend of hyaluronic acid, plant-based squalane, and niacinamide that hydrate, smooth, and firm skin. .
Just as imperceptible as the serum is the brand's latest mineral sunscreen hybrid. The just-released C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40 goes on like a juicy wave of moisture and comes in three tints (although the brand describes it as "no coverage," and after testing it, I concur — it's a light glow more than anything). It's spiked with vitamin C, alongside skin-loving shea butter esters, niacinamide, allantoin, vitamin E, jojoba, and meadowfoam oil (Side note: Is there a more beautiful word than meadowfoam? Jeez.)
Reviewers call it their secret to a "my skin but better" look, with their faces feeling smoother and looking brighter, both immediately and over time. As a fan with "pale AF skin" wrote, the SPF 40 is a godsend for blocking rays. After a week of using it daily, their bare skin looked like it did after a HydraFacial, and the effect lasts with or without it on. "Never stop making this, I will literally cry," they finished.
Aside from the Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40, Ilia's mascara is probably one of its best-known products. Fans of the Limitless Lash Mascara include Olivia Wilde and InStyle's Senior Ecommerce Writer Eva Thomas, who says it's her trick for lashes that look like extensions. Based on over 4,000 reviews, the formula's earned a 4.6 out of a five-star rating on the brand's website — and fans confirm it's buildable, so you can decide between "pseudo-natural" lashes or ones that are full, voluminized, inky, and "super lengthened."
How does it get there? Shea butter, bee and carnauba waxes, and arginine enhance fragile lash hairs, so even people with "basically no lashes" are impressed by the way it builds upon itself without flaking or clumping.
Last up is Ilia's Lip Wrap Overnight Treatment, which, like Alpyn Beauty's fast-selling mask, combines exfoliation and moisture. It boasts a juicy mix of papaya-derived enzymes to get rid of dead skin, while mango and shea butters, lipid-based conditioners, castor oil, and hyaluronic acid hydrate and plump lips. With Gwyneth Paltrow a noted fan of the brand's lip products, it's safe to say they know what they're doing.
After using it, a customer in the 45- to 54-year-old range said it gave them a "young, healthy look," even through winter. A different 54-year-old echoed the praise: After one night of use, their lips were "very soft, hydrated, and fuller." Others commended on its nongreasy feel and the "visible improvement" in their lip texture. Get the treatment while it's discounted with the code ILIA20 before the site-wide sale ends on June 12.
